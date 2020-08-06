The home from 'Edward Scissorhands' is on the market — see pics

As fans of the movie will recall, the brooding, innocent Edward (played by Johnny Depp) grew up isolated in a dark castle on a big hill. Also, you know, he had scissor blades for fingers. But circumstances landed him in a positively pastel, idyllic, somewhat cookie-cutter suburban neighborhood that was the complete antithesis to his previous life ... and he thrived there, at least for a time.

Edward Scissorhands (Johnny Depp) takes a step inside Peg Boggs' (Dianne Wiest) home in the 1990 film. Alamy Stock

Which may be what the new owner of 1774 Tinsmith Circle in Lutz, Florida, may do as well (bladed fingers or not). The three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,432-square-foot single-family property, which is going for $224,000, was featured in the film as the Boggs' home. Or, as fans will remember, the Avon lady's house. It's a critical location in the film: Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest), who sells Avon products to her neighbors, takes Edward in and he falls in love with her daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder).

Not only that, the neighborhood itself is where a lot of the exterior shots of the film took place, thanks to a lucky find by Burton. He'd come across a brand-new Tampa suburb neighborhood, and after securing permission they stripped the neighborhood down and repainted the homes in single-tone, bright colors.