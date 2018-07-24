Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Eddie Murphy's insanely opulent home is for sale — see inside!

It has an arcade and a nine-car garage.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Image: Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy's estate is luxurious and available.Chris Pizzello / AP

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

If you’ve been looking for a home with an arcade and a garage that fits nine cars, this is the place for you!

Funny man Eddie Murphy’s former home in Granite Bay, California, is currently on the market. But if you want to live like the “Coming to America” star, it’ll cost you $10 million.

Eddie Murphy house for sale
You can live in Eddie Murphy's former estate.Kyle Medeiros / Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty

The 12,600-square-foot main house is oversized and opulent, and it’s exactly what you’d expect for the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

With uninterrupted views of the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Sacramento skyline, the palatial estate features a contemporary, Mediterranean-style exterior and some fun and funky interior decor — all of which are included with the home.

Eddie Murphy house for sale
Now this is a formal living room!Jon Kirkpatrick / Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty

The grand living room features a double staircase and two-story ceiling with a wall of windows that has a million dollar view.

An $85 million 'glass wonder' in Malibu and other homes of the super rich

May.21.201803:51

In the kitchen, a curved granite counter provides a place to cook and eat, while looking out onto pretty palm trees and landscaping in your backyard. There’s also an island, butler's pantry and nearby breakfast area.

Eddie Murphy house for sale
A kitchen with a view!Jon Kirkpatrick / Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty

An open living room sits right next to the kitchen, providing a place to plop on the sofa with family while you watch TV or play board games.

Eddie Murphy house for sale
The living area is open to the kitchen so you can hang out as a family while you cook.Kyle Medeiros / Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty

But if you’re feeling extra fancy, you can do both of those activities in the entertainment area of the house that features a movie theater and arcade. The space also has a small bar, making it great for parties, too.

Eddie Murphy house for sale
This movie theater is the perfect play to watch Eddie Murphy classicsKyle Medeiros / Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty
Eddie Murphy house for sale
Check out the arcade!Kyle Medeiros / Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty

The home has 10 bedroom suites and 14 bathrooms.

In the master bedroom, you’ll find shag carpet and a couple of steps leading to the bed. There’s another great view from the windows and a fireplace to cozy up to on cold nights.

Eddie Murphy house for sale
The master bedroom features an awesome view.Kyle Medeiros / Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty

And, yes, the master bathroom is basically big enough to live in.

Eddie Murphy house for sale
This is one of the biggest bathrooms we've ever seen.Kyle Medeiros / Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty

Other features of the house include a 5,200-square-foot guest home, a 1,200-square-foot, commercial-quality gym, a tennis and basketball court and, of course, a sparkling swimming pool.

Eddie Murphy house for sale
No need to join a gym with this in your house.KYLE MEDEIROS / Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty
Eddie Murphy house for sale
Everyone will want to come to your summer parties.Courtesy Nick Sadek of Sotheby's International Realty

See more photos of this massive estate at the listing from Nick Sadek of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today