The holidays are right around the corner which means it's time to bust out the decorations. Tinsel and lights are nice, but why not add a few handmade elements to your home this year?

This easy DIY wreath project is the perfect way to spruce up your front door, and the simple steps make it the perfect craft for little kiddos, too.

You can check out our video on how to make the wreath here and follow the steps below for a no-fuss project that will have you feeling extra festive.

What you'll need:

Metal wreath form — you can find these at most craft stores

Fabric or felt — we like alternating two or three festive patterns or colors, but if you find one you love that works too!

Scissors

What you'll do:

1. Cut fabric into strips that are 6-inches long and a 1/4-inch wide.

2. Tie individual fabric strips around the metal wreath form. Repeat until the wreath form is fully covered in fabric. Fluff up the ends of each strip to give the wreath a little added fullness.

3. Hang it over the door to give your guests a festive welcome and spread holiday cheer!

The best part about this wreath? When the holidays are over you can pack it away and save it for next year!