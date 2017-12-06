Christmas is rapidly approaching ... but is your house ready? These easy DIY projects are perfect for the home that could use an added dose of holiday spirit.
Nikki Pechet of Thumbtack.com joined TODAY Wednesday with ideas that are perfect for any home at any budget. Below, she walked us through the easy-to-try steps.
1. Wreath trio
This wreath trio will spruce up your doorway in a jiffy!
What you'll need:
- 3 store-bought wreaths
- Pretty ribbon
- Door hook
What you'll do:
- Tie the wreaths together using the ribbon and adjust them to the length of your door
- Hang the attached wreaths on the door hook and you're set!
2. Customizable chalk ornaments
These ornaments are not only festive and personalized — they're perfect for using as a craft project with the little ones.
What you'll need:
- Ornaments — any will do
- Chalkboard spray paint
- Chalk or a white chalk marker
What you'll do:
- Spray paint the ornament in chalkboard paint and allow it to dry
- Draw on the ornament to your heart's content
3. Christmas confetti balls
Not only will these ornaments get you in the holiday spirit — the fun confetti will carry you well into New Year's Eve!
What you'll need:
- Clear plastic ornaments
- Glitter dust or confetti (or both!)
- A small plastic funnel
What you'll do:
- Remove the top of the ornament and funnel in as much confetti or glitter as you'd like
- Get ready to party!
4. Collage ornaments
These ornaments are a perfect project for kids! They can create a work of art, apply it to the ornament and keep it for years to come.
What you'll need:
- Glass or plastic ornaments
- Kids' artwork or photos
- Mod Podge craft glue
- Paintbrush
- White glitter
- Silver string
- Red ribbon
What you'll do:
- Print a photo or piece of your child's artwork at 30 percent of its original size
- Add the image to the ornament using Mod Podge craft glue
- Coat an additional layer of Mod Podge and sprinkle with glitter
- Once dry, tie on a fun ribbon of your choosing
- Attach a small silver string, tie it into a hoop and put it on the tree
5. Gold leaf garland
This garland is sure to make your holiday season golden!
What you'll need:
- Fresh or artificial leaves
- Gold spray paint
- Gold 12-gauge aluminum florist wire
- Green 22-gauge florist paddle wire
- Fishing line
What you'll do:
- Spray paint the leaves gold and allow them to dry completely
- Unravel the 12-gauge wire and twist into a loop for hanging; trim to desired length and twist the end to form another loop
- Make about a dozen leaf bundles by fanning our three or four leaves at a time and attaching them with green paddle wire
- Attach one bundle to the top near the hanging loop by wrapping the wire ends together; make sure the stems are facing down
- Work downward until you reach the center; then start from the other end and work toward the middle
- Once attached, thread the fishing wire through the ends and form into a circle to hang
6. Glitter branches
These branches are the perfect way to add some sparkle to your tree or a vase.
What you'll need:
- Tree branches
- Silver spray paint
- Spray glue
- Cookie sheet
What you'll do:
- Gather tree branches
- Spray with silver spray paint and allow to dry
- Spray with spray glue
- Lay on cookie sheet and sprinkle with glitter
7. Glitter light bulbs
Light up any vase that with these glittery, decorative light bulbs!
What you'll need:
- Christmas light bulbs
- Glitter
- Elmer's glue
- Paint brush
- Bowl (for the glue)
- Wax or parchment paper
What you'll do:
- Detach bulbs from the wire
- Coat bulbs with glue using a paintbrush
- Sprinkle glitter and allow to dry
8. Fringe Christmas trees
Decorate your mantle or make a statement centerpiece with these fringe-clad Christmas trees.
What you'll need:
- Paper-mache cones
- Tissue paper
- Gold or gliter mylar sheets
- Glue stick or hot glue gun
- Scissors
What you'll do:
- Cut 3-inch strips of tissue paper
- Cut a slit every 1/4 of an inch to create fringe, leaving about 1/2 inch of space untouched
- Use a glue stick to attach the fringe to the cones; add a new layer every inch until you've completed the tree
9. Eucalyptus holiday card display
Display your holiday cards with these fresh-smelling branches for some added greenery!
What you'll need:
- Five to six eucalyptus branches
- Clothing pins
- Wooden bar or tree branch
- Green 22-gauge florist paddle
- String
- Holiday cards
What you'll do:
- Use floral wire to wrap two or three branches together end to end
- Attach holiday cards using clothing pins
- Tie string to the edges of the branch to complete the hanger