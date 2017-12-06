share tweet pin email

Christmas is rapidly approaching ... but is your house ready? These easy DIY projects are perfect for the home that could use an added dose of holiday spirit.

Nikki Pechet of Thumbtack.com joined TODAY Wednesday with ideas that are perfect for any home at any budget. Below, she walked us through the easy-to-try steps.

1. Wreath trio

Thumbtack Interior Designers

This wreath trio will spruce up your doorway in a jiffy!

What you'll need:

3 store-bought wreaths

Pretty ribbon

Door hook

What you'll do:

Tie the wreaths together using the ribbon and adjust them to the length of your door

Hang the attached wreaths on the door hook and you're set!

2. Customizable chalk ornaments

Thumbtack Interior Designers

These ornaments are not only festive and personalized — they're perfect for using as a craft project with the little ones.

What you'll need:

Ornaments — any will do

Chalkboard spray paint

Chalk or a white chalk marker

What you'll do:

Spray paint the ornament in chalkboard paint and allow it to dry

Draw on the ornament to your heart's content

3. Christmas confetti balls

Thumbtack Interior Designers

Not only will these ornaments get you in the holiday spirit — the fun confetti will carry you well into New Year's Eve!

What you'll need:

Clear plastic ornaments

Glitter dust or confetti (or both!)

A small plastic funnel

What you'll do:

Remove the top of the ornament and funnel in as much confetti or glitter as you'd like

Get ready to party!

4. Collage ornaments

Thumbtack Interior Designers

These ornaments are a perfect project for kids! They can create a work of art, apply it to the ornament and keep it for years to come.

What you'll need:

Glass or plastic ornaments

Kids' artwork or photos

Mod Podge craft glue

Paintbrush

White glitter

Silver string

Red ribbon

What you'll do:

Print a photo or piece of your child's artwork at 30 percent of its original size

Add the image to the ornament using Mod Podge craft glue

Coat an additional layer of Mod Podge and sprinkle with glitter

Once dry, tie on a fun ribbon of your choosing

Attach a small silver string, tie it into a hoop and put it on the tree

5. Gold leaf garland

Thumbtack Interior Designers

This garland is sure to make your holiday season golden!

What you'll need:

Fresh or artificial leaves

Gold spray paint

Gold 12-gauge aluminum florist wire

Green 22-gauge florist paddle wire

Fishing line

What you'll do:

Spray paint the leaves gold and allow them to dry completely

Unravel the 12-gauge wire and twist into a loop for hanging; trim to desired length and twist the end to form another loop

Make about a dozen leaf bundles by fanning our three or four leaves at a time and attaching them with green paddle wire

Attach one bundle to the top near the hanging loop by wrapping the wire ends together; make sure the stems are facing down

Work downward until you reach the center; then start from the other end and work toward the middle

Once attached, thread the fishing wire through the ends and form into a circle to hang

6. Glitter branches

Thumbtack Interior Designers

These branches are the perfect way to add some sparkle to your tree or a vase.

What you'll need:

Tree branches

Silver spray paint

Spray glue

Cookie sheet

What you'll do:

Gather tree branches

Spray with silver spray paint and allow to dry

Spray with spray glue

Lay on cookie sheet and sprinkle with glitter

7. Glitter light bulbs

Thumbtack Interior Designers

Light up any vase that with these glittery, decorative light bulbs!

What you'll need:

Christmas light bulbs

Glitter

Elmer's glue

Paint brush

Bowl (for the glue)

Wax or parchment paper

What you'll do:

Detach bulbs from the wire

Coat bulbs with glue using a paintbrush

Sprinkle glitter and allow to dry

8. Fringe Christmas trees

Thumbtack Interior Designers

Decorate your mantle or make a statement centerpiece with these fringe-clad Christmas trees.

What you'll need:

Paper-mache cones

Tissue paper

Gold or gliter mylar sheets

Glue stick or hot glue gun

Scissors

What you'll do:

Cut 3-inch strips of tissue paper

Cut a slit every 1/4 of an inch to create fringe, leaving about 1/2 inch of space untouched

Use a glue stick to attach the fringe to the cones; add a new layer every inch until you've completed the tree

9. Eucalyptus holiday card display

Thumbtack Interior Designers

Display your holiday cards with these fresh-smelling branches for some added greenery!

What you'll need:

Five to six eucalyptus branches

Clothing pins

Wooden bar or tree branch

Green 22-gauge florist paddle

String

Holiday cards

What you'll do: