Give it a try, we're "rooting" for you!

What you'll need:

Six bunches of artificial tulips (or real tulips for a temporary arrangement)

Greenery that looks like carrot tops

Wire cutters

Floral wire

Scissors

Wired ribbon

What you'll do:

1. Cut the faux tulips from the original stem.

Artificial flowers will ensure the display lasts. Anna De Souza

2. Gather three flowers and wrap them together with wire. This will be the bottom of your carrot.

3. Add three flowers next, one tier up and secure with wire.

4. Keep adding 4-5 flowers per tier.

5. Fan flowers out to create width that guides it to look more like a carrot.

6. Next, add your carrot top! Secure greens with floral wire at the top.

7. Add a pretty bow under the greens to camouflage the floral wire. Don't forget to curl the ribbon — that's where the wired ribbon comes in handy!

The curled ribbon gives it a nice touch! Anna De Souza

8. Finally, add a ribbon hook on the back before securing this pretty wreath to a nail.

Now hop to it! It's pretty easy, right?

(A special thanks to WeWork for letting us get messy in their beautiful space.)