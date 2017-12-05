share tweet pin email

The holiday season is in full swing and it's time to get your home ready for the most wonderful time of year!

From adorable giant candy canes to a crafty cookie tray, there are so many easy and creative decorations you can create just from visiting your local dollar store and using supplies you already have. BuzzFeed Nifty shared some of their favorite festive hacks for creating gorgeous holiday decor on a budget.

1. Giant candy cane

These giant candy canes are incredibly easy to make and will instantly jazz up your front patio or walkway. The best part is you can remove the tape and wire once the holidays are over and use these pool noodles for summer fun.

What you need:

Pool noodle

White duct tape

Fishing line

How to do it:

Wrap white duct tape around pool noodle to resemble a candy cane. Wrap fishing wire around the top of the pool noodle. Secure it to create the curved the top part of the candy cane.

2. Giant snowflake ornaments

Hang these giant snowflake ornaments directly from the ceiling, or off a light fixture or even a banister. They'll get any room in the holiday spirit.

What you need:

Popsicle sticks

Hot glue

Scissors

Gold spray paint

How to do it:

Use scissors to cut Popsicle sticks at different sizes. Hot glue Popsicle sticks of various sizes to resemble snowflake. Repeat and connect the various sizes. Spray-paint finished snowflake gold or your choice of color.

3. Giant ornament

These giant ornaments will make a festive statement. You can put them outside or even indoors depending on your space. If you have an exercise ball around the house that isn't a holiday color, just grab a can of spray paint and make it one. It's that simple!

What you need:

Pie tin

Wire

Pliers

Tape

Industrial glue

Exercise ball

How to do it:

Curve wire using pliers. Attach wire to under side of the pie tin and tape to secure. Use industrial glue to attach pie tin to the top of exercise ball.

4. Spoon Christmas tree

These shiny Christmas trees will dress up any mantel, counter top or even side table just in time for the holidays. Whether you're entertaining this holiday season or just want something fun to feel festive, this is the easiest way to decorate any space.

What you need:

Plastic spoons

Silver spray paint

Hot glue

Foam cone

How to do it:

Snip ends of spoons and spray paint silver. Spray paint foam cone silver. Hot glue the curved spoon parts around foam cone.

5. Plate-tiered tray

Heading to a holiday party and bringing dessert? Here's the cutest way to make your holiday cookies, brownies or even bite-sized treats look extra special. It's even easier to make this tiered tray than your favorite holiday dessert.

What you need:

Three holiday-themed plates

Two candlestick holders

Hot glue

What to do: