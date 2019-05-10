Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 5:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Now this is a house that can handle a big family — something the Duggars know a thing or two about.

“19 Kids and Counting” stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are avid house flippers, and their latest project is truly magnificent: a 10,000-square-foot home known as the Baylor Mansion in Springdale, Arkansas.

With its massive size, the home was designed like a fortress in 1969.

The Duggars purchased it as part of a package deal for two bank-owned homes, April Hamm of Keller Williams Realty told TODAY Home. The total cost for both was $360,000, and they’ve put over $1 million into this particular one, she added.

And it's not just money they invested, but time, too. A representative for the Duggars told TODAY Home that the whole family gets involved with renovations like this one. "The Duggars have a long history of real estate, long before they were even on TV," he said. "This was by far their biggest real estate project — the biggest flip and the biggest challenge. They had a lot of fun as a family doing it together."

The home has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half bathrooms. It’s got a lot of the original features including rock work (which Hamm noted cost a million dollars back in 1969), 1-foot-thick concrete walls, Vermont slate tile flooring and even an elevator that still works.