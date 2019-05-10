Now this is a house that can handle a big family — something the Duggars know a thing or two about.
“19 Kids and Counting” stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are avid house flippers, and their latest project is truly magnificent: a 10,000-square-foot home known as the Baylor Mansion in Springdale, Arkansas.
With its massive size, the home was designed like a fortress in 1969.
The Duggars purchased it as part of a package deal for two bank-owned homes, April Hamm of Keller Williams Realty told TODAY Home. The total cost for both was $360,000, and they’ve put over $1 million into this particular one, she added.
And it’s not just money they invested, but time, too. A representative for the Duggars told TODAY Home that the whole family gets involved with renovations like this one. “The Duggars have a long history of real estate, long before they were even on TV,” he said. “This was by far their biggest real estate project — the biggest flip and the biggest challenge. They had a lot of fun as a family doing it together.”
The home has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half bathrooms. It’s got a lot of the original features including rock work (which Hamm noted cost a million dollars back in 1969), 1-foot-thick concrete walls, Vermont slate tile flooring and even an elevator that still works.
One of the highlights, Hamm said, is the original spiral staircase, which was built by hand. “Each piece was hand cut and laid individually," she said.
A total of four kitchens exist (handy if you’re cooking up a feast for a huge family) and all have been remodeled with new appliances, granite countertops, cabinets and light fixtures. Hamm said one of the kitchens even has its own indoor grill.
The master bathroom has been given a luxury makeover, too, with new counters, paint, a stand-alone shower and a gorgeous, spa-like soaking tub.
From the large, open living area to the huge outdoor patio, there are plenty of places to gather with family in this home, which is currently on the market for $1.8 million.
See more pictures of this incredible property at the listing.