Here's how to use your phone in the shower without getting it wet

We’re all on our phones and tablets 24/7, but up until now, there was at least one place we couldn’t bring them: the shower.

No more, though, thanks to the Droplet, a phone and tablet holder that sticks to your shower or bathroom wall, so you can listen to music or catch up on your favorite shows while rinsing off. You could also mount it on the bathroom mirror for some built-in entertainment during your morning routine.

Droplet shower and bath mount, $20, Amazon

The device sticks to the wall using strong adhesive squares instead of suction cups, which tend to slide around. Also, it can hold up to six pounds of weight, so it works with basically any phone or tablet.

Just be sure to install the Droplet onto a clean, dry, flat wall, and if you’re using the Droplet in the shower, position it on a part of the wall that doesn’t get splashed.

Stocking stuffer, anyone?

See below for other bath time gadgets we love!

VicTsing Shower Speaker, $19, Amazon

Singing in the shower is one of life’s little joys and this Amazon bestseller comes in three colors and has over 5,000 positive reviews. The wireless waterproof speaker suction cups onto your shower and features a built-in microphone and hands-free speakerphone option, so you can share your musical gifts with anyone who might call.

Essio Aromatherapy Shower Kit, $45, Uncommon Goods

Make every shower you take — even the 10-minute, rush out the door type — a spa-like experience with the Essio Aromatherapy Shower Kit. Add one of three different essential oil pods to an arm on the showerhead and position it under the hot water until you smell your way to a more peaceful day.

Brookstone Towel Warmer, $110, Amazon

Brookstone’s Towel Warmer can warm two oversized towels (or a blanket or robe) inside and out. Sure, a towel warmer is a bit of an extravagance, but aren’t you worth it?