April 23, 2019, 9:33 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

If you love to watch TV in bed, but hate the sight of the screen when it’s not in use, how do you hide it? You could try this genius trick from Drew Barrymore.

The actress, who recently launched her own home decor line called “Drew Barrymore Flower Home” for Walmart, shared a photo on Instagram showing her smart and creative solution for getting rid of the technological eyesore.

“I absolutely love watching TV in the bedroom, however I don’t love the look of a plasma screen on the wall,” she wrote next to a photo which showed off her screen tuned into an episode of “Fixer Upper” (Hi, Chip and Joanna Gaines!)

Barrymore went on to explain that having a television takes away from the feel of the room.

But that doesn’t mean you still can’t have one in there when you want to binge-watch your favorite shows. Barrymore came up with a brilliant way of camouflaging the technology.

“I went on Etsy, ordered a hanging piece of art and did a home hack, and when I’m done with my TV I just hide it behind it,” she wrote, referring to the macrame wall hanging above her television.

We love the idea (and also her cool, boho-decorated room)!

Of course there are other ways to hide your TV. If you have a piece of furniture with a cabinet that would fit the screen, that’s always a possibility. And you could also do a DIY sliding wall art piece, but that requires some work.

Barrymore’s hack is great because it’s relatively inexpensive, considering other options, and it doesn’t require much assembly besides basic hanging. Plus, it's a pretty way to add multifunctional decor to your room.

Thanks for the inspiration, Drew!