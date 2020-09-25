'Dream Home Makeover' is coming to Netflix this October — see the trailer

Netflix is getting ready to flex its home design muscles.

The streaming service just announced a new home reality show called "Dream Home Makeover" and you'll only have to wait a few weeks to binge watch the first season.

Interior design gurus (and real-life couple) Syd and Shea McGee star in the family-friendly series, which features six 30-minute-long episodes and debuts on Netflix on Oct. 16.

"Dream Home Makeover" will feature husband and wife Shea and Syd McGee. Courtesy of Netflix

The McGees first started sharing their interior design skills on social media in 2013 and have gone on to create two popular businesses, interior design company Studio McGee and an accompanying online store called McGee and Co.

"Dream Home Makeover" follows the couple at work and each episode showcases one home design project that ranges from affordable home upgrades to massive renovations.

Get ready for some beautiful home renovations! Courtesy of Netflix

Of course, the series also gives viewers a look at the couple's life at home with their two young daughters and follows them as they build their own dream home

Talk about a power couple. Courtesy of Netflix

In a trailer for the show, the couple talks about one of the design projects they recently made some progress on.

"Easy peasy," Syd says, while Shea slyly retorts, "It was not easy peasy, and there's still so much work to be done!"

In another clip, a client exclaims "How is this the same place? Why am I so weepy?" after seeing her completed design project for the first time.

Could Shea McGee be the next Joanna Gaines? Courtesy of Netflix

The show will feature plenty of useful tips for viewers, which could come in handy since many homeowners are turning their attention to home improvement projects during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Whether our clients have $2 million or $20,000, I want them all to feel that sense of peace when they walk in the door," Shea said.