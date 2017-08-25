Do you know a hoarder? Tell TODAY for a chance to get help

share tweet pin email

Are you a member of a family who’s been affected by hoarding? Do you know a family who’s been battling hoarding issues who may be in need of help?

We’re putting together a series about hoarding and are looking to reach out to a family who is currently dealing with hoarding. Hoarding affects some 14 million Americans. We’d like to work with a family who is looking to clean up a home. We’ll pair the family with hoarding experts and help to facilitate a clean-up.

If you or someone you know may be interested in working with us on the series, and cleaning up a home in time for the holidays, please fill out the form below and provide up to two photos that show the hoarding situation. A producer will contact you if your submission is selected.