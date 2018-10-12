90+ DIY ideas to have the best Halloween decorations this year

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The countdown to Halloween is on and if you feel like getting your home ready for the spookiest time of year then you're in luck, because TODAY Home has rounded up more than 90 DIY ideas.

From easy Halloween crafts that take just a minute, to more complicated displays that might take an hour or two, there is a Halloween decorating idea here for anyone.

And if you're still looking for a costume, check out our 61 easy last-minute costume ideas here.

Courtesy East Coast Creative

Whether you're trying to decorate for Halloween in a more subtle way with skull succulent planters or you want to go all out with a furry monster door, these ideas will get you in the ghoolish spirit in no time.

Who would have ever thought Christmas lights would actually be the key to the ultimate Halloween decorations? Construction paper, white tissues and string lights are all you need to make these adorable ghosts.

Family Fun Magazine

Here are step-by-step instructions to make everything from spook-ified pillows to box bats to spider nests. Whether you're hosting a Halloween party or just want to decorate for trick-or-treaters, these projects will get your home ready in no time.

If you're hosting a Halloween party, this easy pumpkin drink holder is an absolute must for your festivities.

As it turns out, mason jars can be the key to creating some pretty unique Halloween decorations.

You can mummify just about anything in your home with this simple DIY. The best part is you probably already have all the items you need at home.

Maureen Petrosky

From a DIY crime scene that will stop guests in their tracks to a ghoulish mirror that you can leave up all month long, these ideas will turn your home into the ultimate Halloween party destination. Plus, there are simple ways to deck out the bathroom.

Take your classic jack-o'-lantern up a notch with these creative pumpkin decorating ideas that include spray-painted pasta, glued-on candy and twine.

TODAY

These DIY decor ideas give your classic Halloween decorations a very stylish twist thanks to the black and white color palette, which looks rather sophisticated.

Take Halloween decorating to the next level with slime, painted pumpkins and ghoulish homemade erasers.

DanaMadeIt.com

Whether you have an entire room to decorate for Halloween or just a small table, there are DIY ideas here for just about any space.

Antonis Achillos / Woman's Day

Get creative with your pumpkin decorating this year by using toothpicks, zippers, paint, candy and even an idea that puts one pumpkin inside of another one.

Stephania Stanley / TODAY

Marquee letters, ceiling pinwheels and candy corn vases are just some of the fun DIY ideas you can use to prep your home for the spookiest time of year.

Shutterstock

Make your front door feel special this Halloween with one these DIY ideas that you can do with just a few items. In just a couple of hours, you'll have the coolest and spookiest door in the neighborhood.

Amanda Mushro

A trip to the local store actually might be all that stands in between you and your Halloween decor yet. There are so many things you can do by incorporating items you buy for a buck or two!

beachbumpspice/Instagram

The latest Halloween decor trend is all about using pineapples to create jack-o'-lanterns. People are also making Halloween Christmas trees and pumpkin dioramas.

Jennifer Causey/ Country Living, Young House Love, Johnny Miller/Martha Stewart

Take pumpkin carving and decorating to a whole new level with these creative ideas that look a lot more complicated than they actually are.