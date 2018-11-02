Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Sarah Jackson and Kristen Torres

Welcome the cozy feelings of fall with a pretty decoration right on your front door — or any part of your home, really!

These inexpensive DIY fall wreaths will add the perfect warm touch to your home this autumn for some festive cheer before Christmas and the winter holiday season begins.

1. Greenery wreath

Add some greenery garland and faux white flowers to a grapevine wreath and you'll have this earthy new take on a classic from Such the Spot.

2. Jute-wrapped monogram wreath

Here’s a wreath that makes an especially great gift for newlyweds: Two Twenty One’s structured version takes the form of a monogram — and the jute wrapping is an easy, therapeutic task while binge-watching TV.

3. Fall burlap wreath

Burlap wreaths can be adjusted for every holiday. Glue on red and orange colored leaves for fall before changing the theme come winter. Stone Gable has all the tips and tricks to create this versatile piece.

4. Starburst twig wreath

The great thing about The Painted Hive’s rustic twig wreath is how easily adaptable it is to any scale — and that it works no matter how messy or neat you make it. For the base of the wreath, cut a disk from a cereal box and wrap it with twine to give it that rustic look. Glue some twigs from your yard onto it, and you're all set!

5. Succulent wreath

Take a different approach to traditional fall wreaths and include succulents! The Happy Housie's wreath can be hung around your house throughout the year, thanks to its pastel color choices (and how easy it is to care for succulents!).

6. Yarn-wrapped fall wreath

A pair of cute owls is the centerpiece of this sweet, whimsical yarn-wrapped wreath from My So Called Crafty Life.

And if you've already exhausted your wreath-making abilities, check out our tips for decorating your front porch and more fun DIY ideas to get your home ready for the season!