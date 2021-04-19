Have a lot to clean and not a lot to work with? You're in luck! It turns out that the best cleaning supplies are everyday items that you already have at home.

Mike Eaton of Hero Clean products visited TODAY to share some house cleaning hacks using household items like toothpaste, dryer sheets and even Coca-Cola. Check out Eaton's cleaning hacks and tips for cleaning:

1. Coca-Cola to clean the toilet

Eaten highlights two toilet cleaning hacks. The soda that most of us already have in our refrigerators just so happens to be a highly effective toilet bowl cleaner. Keep things sparkling clean by pouring Coca-Cola along the edges of the bowl and letting it soak overnight. You'll wake up to a spotless toilet.

If you're up for a little DIY project, homemade toilet bombs will do the trick as well. The recipe includes baking soda (this is just one of many baking soda hacks), citric acid and a dollop of dish soap. Give the combination a good mix and let it set in an ice cube tray. Four hours later, you'll have the perfect fizzy toilet bowl bombs that you can drop on the go.

Toilet bomb recipe:

1 cup baking soda

1/4 cup citric acid

1 tablespoon dish soap

1 ice cube tray

Stir together baking soda and citric acid until completely combined. Slowly and completely stir in dish soap until mixture resembles wet sand. Divide the mixture into cups of an ice cube tray; firmly pack and press down. Let dry at least four hours. If mixture expands above tray, firmly press it back down. Once dry, take out the pods and put in airtight container, like a jar or Tupperware.

Some of Eaton's other bathroom cleaning hacks focus on the bathroom floor and walls. For example, he recommends tackling grout with a toothbrush and some toothpaste and keeping your walls smelling fresh by wiping them down with dryer sheets.

2. Tennis balls to clean floors

Got tough stains on your hardwood floors and painted surfaces and need some cleaning tips? A bit of WD-40 and a tennis ball will work wonders. The softness of the tennis ball will help protect surfaces while you scrub.

If it's a squeaky floorboard you're dealing with, baby powder is the ultimate solution. Sprinkle some over the noisy piece and it'll help silence creaky wood floors.

If you're in a rut without any replacement Swiffer pads, an old tube sock will do the trick! Just slip one on the end of your mop for a perfect alternative.

Slip an old sock onto the end of your mop to DIY a Swiffer-type floor cleaner. TODAY

3. Rubber gloves to wipe off pet fur

Even the biggest dog lovers get a headache just thinking about fur on clothing or fabric-covered furniture.

Forget the vacuum cleaner because Eaton's solution is surprisingly simple. All you have to do is put on a pair of rubber gloves and rub the fur right off.

If you're looking for a hand-held option, a homemade lint roller requires just two common household items. Take a piece of duct tape and wrap it around a paint roller to get rid of excess hair, lint and other debris.

4. Dishwasher to clean more than just dishes

Keys, flip-flops and baseball hats in the dishwasher? Eaton's kitchen cleaning hacks focus on using the trusty dishwasher as more than a life-saver for dirty dishes. He recommends cleaning frequently-used items in the dishwasher to minimize germs. Doing so will help reduce the dirt and bacteria that can collect on these personal essentials.

This article was originally published on July 17, 2017.