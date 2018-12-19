Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

This Parisian-style bathroom makeover is what we’d call magnifique!

Interior design and blogger Alisa Bovino added some French flair to her northern New Jersey home by creating a chic master bathroom, and it’s an impressive project that she did mostly on her own!

Bovino, who writes the blog “A Glass of Bovino,” started out with a rather unfortunate bathroom with purple walls, 1960s tile with thick black grout lines, an old fiberglass shower, a beige toilet and a builder-grade vanity. “Nothing was appealing to us and it certainly wasn’t our style,” she told TODAY Home.

Before the makeover, the bathroom was dark and outdated. Alisa Bovino

So, she decided to take matters into her own hands — literally — and work on making over the bathroom during evenings, weekends and days off from work (her full-time job is an account supervisor at a pharmaceutical marketing agency).

The bathroom demolition was in early September and the final result completed by the first week of November.

Bovino’s vision for the new bathroom was luxe Parisian with a mix of modern and vintage elements. And we'd say she certainly accomplished that look!

How luxurious does this shower look? Courtesy of Alisa Bovino

A sleek floor-to-ceiling Carrara marble shower replaces the old tub, and a custom-painted vanity looks rich with its deep green hue. “I splurged on the vanity and it was nerve wracking because I knew I wanted to spray paint it, but didn’t want to ruin a brand-new vanity,” she explained. “The first coat came out terribly, but thank goodness for sanding sponges, because by the fourth coat, it was mostly smooth. I’m happy I took the risk.”

What a difference a renovation makes! Courtesy of Alisa Bovino

Above the sink hangs a Venetian-style mirror that Bovino found for less than $200 and a brass sconce she found on Etsy.

The unique mirror design adds a touch of charm to the bathroom. Courtesy of Alisa Bovino

Besides the vanity and shower, she spent most of her time working on the Valentino marble herringbone floors, paying extra attention to ensure each detail turned out exactly as she envisioned.

As for budget pieces in the bathroom, Bovino said she loves the gold vintage frames she found for only $10. “They definitely gave me the most bang for my buck!” she said.

Framed artwork in the bathroom adds color and beauty. Courtesy of Alisa Bovino

While the total cost of materials was around $7,500 (with the faucet, moldings and trim given to her for free by sponsors) and the labor free (hurray for DIY!), she figured she would've spent around $12,800 if she had hired professionals to do the work. So, it definitely pays off (more than $5,000 in her case!) to do the work yourself if you can.

Looking for a similar look in your own bathroom? If you’re not quite ready to demo, you can still take inspiration from Bovino’s totally chic space. After all, fresh paint, new hardware and some small yet elegant decor touches can go a long way.

See more of Bovino’s beautiful home DIY projects at A Glass of Bovino.