The world's biggest Disney fan decorated a house and it looks insane

Attention die-hard Disney fans: We may have found your next dream home.

This seven-bedroom, six-bath property in Windermere, Florida, is currently on the market and it not only has nightly views of Walt Disney World’s fireworks display, but every room inside is decked out in Disney magic.

The house has a prime view of the Disney World fireworks every night. Trulia

It’s almost as if Mickey Mouse and crew reside here.

The current owners are clearly fans of the iconic characters, and you can tell from the moment you step up to the front door where Mickey and Minnie statues greet you next to a decorated door.

Mickey and Minnie statues greet guests at the front door. Trulia

Inside, Disney memorabilia and artwork cover almost every inch of the place.

The kitchen includes a breakfast bar with Mickey Mouse stools and stained-glass light fixtures featuring mouse ears in the design. And Mickey even makes an appearance on the island countertop — quite the friendly face to enjoy your morning coffee with.

You pretty much have to serve Mickey-shaped pancakes in this kitchen! Trulia

A game room features a gorgeous view of the lake, with Mickey silhouettes etched into the hardwood floor.

Check out the discreet Mickey-shaped light fixture. Trulia

Tinker Bell takes over a powder room, with the “Peter Pan” fairy depicted on the ceiling of the green-and-purple painted space.

Tinker Bell watches over this purple and green powder room. Trulia

Goofy and the Genie from "Aladdin" hang over the stairs that lead to the bedrooms on the second floor.