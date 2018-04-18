Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

The world's biggest Disney fan decorated a house and it looks insane

Every room is decked out with Disney characters, memorabilia and decorations.

by Julie Pennell
Attention die-hard Disney fans: We may have found your next dream home.

This seven-bedroom, six-bath property in Windermere, Florida, is currently on the market and it not only has nightly views of Walt Disney World’s fireworks display, but every room inside is decked out in Disney magic.

 The house has a prime view of the Disney World fireworks every night. Trulia

It’s almost as if Mickey Mouse and crew reside here.

The current owners are clearly fans of the iconic characters, and you can tell from the moment you step up to the front door where Mickey and Minnie statues greet you next to a decorated door.

 Mickey and Minnie statues greet guests at the front door. Trulia

Inside, Disney memorabilia and artwork cover almost every inch of the place.

The kitchen includes a breakfast bar with Mickey Mouse stools and stained-glass light fixtures featuring mouse ears in the design. And Mickey even makes an appearance on the island countertop — quite the friendly face to enjoy your morning coffee with.

 You pretty much have to serve Mickey-shaped pancakes in this kitchen! Trulia

A game room features a gorgeous view of the lake, with Mickey silhouettes etched into the hardwood floor.

 Check out the discreet Mickey-shaped light fixture. Trulia

Tinker Bell takes over a powder room, with the “Peter Pan” fairy depicted on the ceiling of the green-and-purple painted space.

 Tinker Bell watches over this purple and green powder room. Trulia

Goofy and the Genie from "Aladdin" hang over the stairs that lead to the bedrooms on the second floor.

 Goofy and the Genie are flying high. Trulia

An "Aladdin"-themed bedroom features gold curtains, genie lamp bedding and a gigantic poster of that famous magic carpet ride.

 The Aladdin room is shining, shimmering, splendid... Trulia

Another bedroom, which is painted in fun bright colors, pays homage to Goofy. It’s quite the contrast in mood when compared to the villains room which has a mural featuring Captain Hook, Maleficent and Cruella de Vil, among other Disney antagonists.

 This room is so goofy ... in a good way! Trulia
 You can stay in the villains room ... if you dare. Trulia

Meanwhile, a bathroom upstairs is decked out in "Frozen" characters. Guess the owners thought the shower was a perfect place to belt out “Let It Go!”

 This Frozen-themed bathroom is so *cool.* Trulia

And the bathtub in the "Little Mermaid"-themed bathroom is the perfect place to sing “Under The Sea.”

 Ariel would love this bathroom. Trulia

There’s even a Christmas room which is filled with all of your favorite characters dressed up for the holidays.

 This room is filled with holiday spirit. Trulia

The house is currently on the market for $888,000. See more pictures at Trulia.

