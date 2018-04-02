Diane Keaton is selling the apartment she moved into after 'Annie Hall'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

When "Annie Hall" was a certified hit in the late 1970s, Diane Keaton celebrated by moving into this sun-drenched New York City apartment. And now, the stunning property is for sale for a whopping $17.5 million.

"It was one of those remarkable apartments," the 72-year-old actress recalled during an interview with Wine Spectator in November. "There was a window on every side. Everything was wide open. That was the beginning of my true interest in architecture."

Keaton has since become an avid house flipper and designed her own dream home in Los Angeles using ideas she gathered from Pinterest. She documented the process in her newest book "The House That Pinterest Built" (Rizzoli, 2017).

Of course, there was no Pinterest back when she had this three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment.

Located in the iconic San Remo building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, it's got breathtaking views of Central Park. The home has been restored to maintain its original details, but with modern updates.

In the corner living room, sun streams in through the space’s many windows. The white walls and coffered ceiling in contrast to the rich wood floors give the room an elegant, almost museum-like feel.

The living area opens into the formal dining room which features an artistic light fixture and windows with western exposure.

Black and white geometric tiles cover the floor of the airy kitchen that features two sinks, a gourmet vented stove and large breakfast room. A butler's pantry serves as both the wet bar and food-staging area.

There’s also an intimate library with wood paneled walls, complete with a full bath and pocket doors.

The master suite is situated in the southeast corner so there’s plenty of sunlight from both directions. It also has an en suite bathroom with a separate shower.

Celebrities are no stranger to this building. Past residents include Steven Spielberg, Glenn Close and Demi Moore. Not too shabby!

Inspired to revamp your own home? Check out Keaton's book, "The House that Pinterest Built." It details the creation of her dream house, from start to finish.

See more pictures of the impressive apartment at Corcoran.