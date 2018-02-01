Get the latest from TODAY
You could live in Dennis Quaid’s gorgeous Los Angeles home — if you have $6.495 million, of course.
The six-bedroom, nine-bath home, which is currently on the market, sits on a 16,000-square-foot lot in the Palisades Riviera neighborhood. Perfect for celebrities or people who just love their privacy, the property is situated behind a gate and tucked behind tall landscaping for the ultimate quiet retreat.
From the moment you step inside to the elegant entryway, you’ll get vibes of Old Hollywood style mixed with modern trends.
The oversized living room is a great place to entertain and features a grand stone fireplace, beamed ceilings and leaded windows that give the space tons of natural sunlight and character.
Dennis Quaid gives Megyn Kelly a tour of Ronald Reagan's ranchJul.23.201802:33
In the farmhouse-style kitchen, you’ll find fancy appliances, a chef’s island with a built-in wine refrigerator and an eat-in breakfast room.
Looking to dine somewhere more a little more formal? There’s a separate dining room that has a gorgeous stained glass window.
The extra-large master bedroom has room for a lounge area set-up, in addition to the bed and nightstands. It also features dual closets and dual bathrooms.
A home office with an industrial candelabra chandelier provides a nice place to do work and when you’re ready for some fun, you can go into the comfy home theater to watch a movie — perhaps one of Quaid’s classics like “The Parent Trap.”
Outside, there’s a tranquil pool and spa surrounded by lush landscaping and mature fruit trees.
See more photos of this gorgeous home at the listing by Chris Hicks of The Agency.