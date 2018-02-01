Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Dennis Quaid is selling his timelessly elegant home

See inside Dennis Quaid's gorgeous Spanish-style home, which is currently for sale.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Dennis Quaid
Who knew? Dennis Quaid has great taste in real estate.Nathan Congleton / NBC

You could live in Dennis Quaid’s gorgeous Los Angeles home — if you have $6.495 million, of course.

The six-bedroom, nine-bath home, which is currently on the market, sits on a 16,000-square-foot lot in the Palisades Riviera neighborhood. Perfect for celebrities or people who just love their privacy, the property is situated behind a gate and tucked behind tall landscaping for the ultimate quiet retreat.

Dennis Quaid house
Dennis Quaid's house is on the market for $6.495 million.The Agency

From the moment you step inside to the elegant entryway, you’ll get vibes of Old Hollywood style mixed with modern trends.

Dennis Quaid house
This gorgeous entryway sets the tone for the whole house.The Agency

The oversized living room is a great place to entertain and features a grand stone fireplace, beamed ceilings and leaded windows that give the space tons of natural sunlight and character.

Dennis Quaid house
How cozy does that fireplace look?The Agency

In the farmhouse-style kitchen, you’ll find fancy appliances, a chef’s island with a built-in wine refrigerator and an eat-in breakfast room.

Dennis Quaid house
The gourmet kitchen comes with two Viking refrigerators along with Wolf range and ovens.The Agency

Looking to dine somewhere more a little more formal? There’s a separate dining room that has a gorgeous stained glass window.

Dennis Quaid house
We're loving that stained-glass window!The Agency

The extra-large master bedroom has room for a lounge area set-up, in addition to the bed and nightstands. It also features dual closets and dual bathrooms.

Dennis Quaid house
The master bedroom has tons of natural light.The Agency

A home office with an industrial candelabra chandelier provides a nice place to do work and when you’re ready for some fun, you can go into the comfy home theater to watch a movie — perhaps one of Quaid’s classics like “The Parent Trap.”

Dennis Quaid house
The spacious home officeThe Agency
Dennis Quaid house
The media roomThe Agency

Outside, there’s a tranquil pool and spa surrounded by lush landscaping and mature fruit trees.

Dennis Quaid house
The perfect spot to relaxThe Agency

See more photos of this gorgeous home at the listing by Chris Hicks of The Agency.

