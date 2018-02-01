Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

You could live in Dennis Quaid’s gorgeous Los Angeles home — if you have $6.495 million, of course.

The six-bedroom, nine-bath home, which is currently on the market, sits on a 16,000-square-foot lot in the Palisades Riviera neighborhood. Perfect for celebrities or people who just love their privacy, the property is situated behind a gate and tucked behind tall landscaping for the ultimate quiet retreat.