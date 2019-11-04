Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

If $50 million for an apartment makes your jaw drop, just wait until you see inside.

This insanely gorgeous, three-story penthouse located in the iconic San Remo building on the Upper West Side in New York City once belonged to Demi Moore, and it looks fit for an A-lister.

With tons of natural sunlight and postcard-worthy views, the home is a rare gem in the Manhattan real estate market.

The architectural details are simply breathtaking.

The curved staircase is a showstopper in the foyer.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

A private elevator vestibule drops you off into a double-height foyer that has an amazing view of Central Park.

The chic white living room features tall ceilings, a fireplace and more amazing views of the park and the Hudson River.

The living room feels like it could be a chic art gallery.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

In the kitchen, you’ll find rich wooden cabinetry, a large island and stainless steel appliances. There are also plenty of storage spaces and a spot for a breakfast table.

Check out that view above the sink!Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
The kitchen has enough room to fit a full dining table.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

For a more formal dinner party — perhaps with your famous neighbors (past residents of the building include Diane Keaton, Steven Spielberg and Glenn Close) — there’s a beautiful dining room complete with the prettiest light fixture.

The fabulous dining roomCourtesy of Douglas Elliman

On the second floor, you’ll find the home’s six bedrooms, including the corner master bedroom.

You might need black-out shades if you plan on sleeping in ...Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

But you’ll probably want to spend most of your time on the third floor, which is where you’ll find the double-height great room with many windows, a full catering kitchen and French doors that lead to the wraparound terrace.

Now that's what we call a party room!Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The mezzanine level features a home office, full bathroom and an additional room you could use as a guest room or game space.

If you happen to need more room to spread out, you can use the building’s amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness center, recreation room, bike room and private garden.

See more pictures of this incredible property at the listing from J. Roger Erikson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Julie Pennell