If $50 million for an apartment makes your jaw drop, just wait until you see inside.

This insanely gorgeous, three-story penthouse located in the iconic San Remo building on the Upper West Side in New York City once belonged to Demi Moore, and it looks fit for an A-lister.

With tons of natural sunlight and postcard-worthy views, the home is a rare gem in the Manhattan real estate market.

The architectural details are simply breathtaking.