If $50 million for an apartment makes your jaw drop, just wait until you see inside.
This insanely gorgeous, three-story penthouse located in the iconic San Remo building on the Upper West Side in New York City once belonged to Demi Moore, and it looks fit for an A-lister.
With tons of natural sunlight and postcard-worthy views, the home is a rare gem in the Manhattan real estate market.
The architectural details are simply breathtaking.
A private elevator vestibule drops you off into a double-height foyer that has an amazing view of Central Park.
The chic white living room features tall ceilings, a fireplace and more amazing views of the park and the Hudson River.
In the kitchen, you’ll find rich wooden cabinetry, a large island and stainless steel appliances. There are also plenty of storage spaces and a spot for a breakfast table.
For a more formal dinner party — perhaps with your famous neighbors (past residents of the building include Diane Keaton, Steven Spielberg and Glenn Close) — there’s a beautiful dining room complete with the prettiest light fixture.
But you’ll probably want to spend most of your time on the third floor, which is where you’ll find the double-height great room with many windows, a full catering kitchen and French doors that lead to the wraparound terrace.
The mezzanine level features a home office, full bathroom and an additional room you could use as a guest room or game space.
If you happen to need more room to spread out, you can use the building’s amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness center, recreation room, bike room and private garden.
