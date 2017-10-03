Debbie Reynolds' ranch is up for auction — including the film studio inside

share tweet pin email

The estate that Debbie Reynolds owned for more than two decades will be going on sale in an auction Oct. 7, and it’s just as classic as the legendary actress herself.

Set on 44 acres of irrigated pastures, the ranch — located in Creston, California — features a six-bedroom, five-bathroom main house with two master suites, a library and gym. There’s also a home theater that can seat 20 (a perfect spot to watch some of Reynolds’s most famous films such as "Singin’ in the Rain" and "How the West Was Won.")

The home’s decor is country-inspired with lots of wood accents throughout, along with cozy details such as a warm fireplace in the living area.

A guest house, caretaker’s house, art studio, barn and a 10,000-square-foot professional film and television studio are also part of the ranch.

And when you’re not inside the main house or other structure, you can enjoy the spring-fed pond, abundant wildlife and panoramic views outside.

The ranch property, which includes all the buildings on it, is expected to sell for $4,000,000 to $6,000,000 according to Nancy Seltzer & Associates, Inc., the public relations agency working with the auction.

Reynolds, who died in December 2016 at the age of 84 — a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away — was beloved in the industry for her theatrical skills. She had established a dance studio in 1979 which will also be part of the estate auction run by Profiles in History.

This 18,000-square-foot space has hosted some of the most notable names in entertainment including Lucille Ball, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Bette Midler, Cher, and Mariah Carey. The dance studio is estimated to sell for $6,000,000 - $8,000,000.

The auctions are part of a three-day event called The Personal Property Auction of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Portions of the proceeds will be going to The Thalians and The Jed Foundation, a charities chosen by her granddaughter Billie Lourd.