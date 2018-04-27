Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our favorite shopping series on TODAY: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: April 27

Just in time for Mother's Day, today's deal is up to 90 percent off a magazine subscription bundle for moms! This exclusive deal for TODAY viewers gets you a 1- or 2-year subscription to Redbook, Good Housekeeping and Woman's Day magazines for less than it costs to buy one issue of each on the newsstand!

2-year subscription to Good Housekeeping, Redbook and Woman's Day, $22, Hearst

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

1-year subscription to Good Housekeeping, Redbook and Woman's Day, $15, Hearst

Even better: both subscriptions come with a free, downloadable cookbook from Good Housekeeping Light & Easy. It's packed with tons of nutritious recipes and healthy eating tips.

We love Good Housekeeping recipes because they come with the 'triple-test promise'. They test each recipe at least three times to make sure they work in any oven, with any brand of ingredient, no matter what.

Mom will love this magazine triple threat!

For more Mother's Day gift ideas, be sure to check out the rest of our guides: