Deal of the Day: December 26

One Odd Bird is offering up to 66 percent off their leather business collection, which includes a business card holder, portfolio and document holder. These can.be purchased individually (for 60 percent off) or as a set (for 66 percent off).

Leather Business Card Holder, $22.80 (normally $57, 60 percent off), One Odd Bird

These also come in two-tone colors here.

Leather Portfolio Case, $52.80 (normally $152, 60 percent off), One Odd Bird

These also come in two-tone colors here.

Leather Document Holder, $38 (normally $95, 60 percent off), One Odd Bird

These also come in two-tone colors here.

Leather Business Set, $96.50 (normally $284, 66 percent off), One Odd Bird

These also come in other colors here.

Christmas was all about things you want, now it's time to focus on things you need. If your New Year's resolution is to get organized, these 60 percent off leather accessories are for you!

The full set comes with a portfolio, document holder and business card holder. Each item is made of super-soft leather and is available in two different colors. We're gushing over the two-tone orange, of course!

We love these because they are functional, yet fashionable. The portfolio doubles as an iPad case and the document holder converts into a chic clutch. As a set, they'll keep your papers and business cards in crisp while on-the-go, but they'll also make a statement at your next presentation. Now that's a win-win!

Also, a portion of every sale benefits Autism Research through The Help Group & UCLA’s Autism Research Alliance, so you can feel good about this post-Christmas purchase.