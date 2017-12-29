Deal of the Day: Extra 24 percent off an Evanston 8 Person Tent

share tweet pin email

Coleman Deal of the Day - 12/29 EVANSTON(TM) SCREENED 8 TENT

Deal of the Day: December 29

With today's deal you can get a total of 52 percent off an Evanston Screened 8 Tent from Coleman. The tent is currently on sale for 37 percent off the original price. With this deal you get an extra 24 percent off the sale price, bringing the total from $249.99 to $199.99.

Evanston Screened 8 Tent, $120 with code TODAYSHOW (normally $250), Coleman

We know January may not be the ideal time to go camping for some, but now's the time to go ahead and buy that tent your family will use all spring, summer and fall.

We love this tent by Evanston because it can comfortably fit up to eight people. The floor is 15 feet by 12 feet and can fit two queen sized air mattresses! That means no sleeping directly on the hard ground (unless you want to). And you're a family of two, four or even six, this tent is big enough to give everyone some breathing room on those long weekend getaways.

Designed for simple setup and easy carrying, this tent even has a screened porch where you can sleep on warm, dry nights, and a detachable roof you can use to gaze at the stars.If it rains, this tent is designed to stand up in wet, windy weather and keep all moisture out.