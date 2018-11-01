Deal of the Day: 40 percent off pure essential oils from Aweganics

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Deal of the Day: May 10

Everyone knows an essential oils enthusiast. If that person is a mom, then be sure to order today's deal because with Amazon Prime shipping, you can still get it by Mother's Day!

The deal is 40 percent off pure, Aweganics essential oils certified organic by the Department of Agriculture. Usually, one bottle of these oils costs $15. But, you can snag either the USDA-certified organic cedarwood or tea tree oil for $9, no code needed.

Aweganics 100 Percent Pure USDA-Certified Cedarwood Essential Oil, $9, Amazon

Aweganics 100 Percent Pure USDA-Certified Tea Tree Essential Oil, $9, Amazon

Each oil can be used in any essential oil diffuser to naturally add fragrance to the air inside any home!