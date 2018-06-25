Deal of the Day: 40 percent off cozy wool blend shams from Pom Pom at Home

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: June 25

Want to add a Hygge pop to your space? Today's deal is 40 percent off large Euro shams from Pom Pom at Home with the code TODAY40.

Usually, one of these knitted shams costs $145. But, using our exclusive discount code, you can choose one of three different designs for $87.

Malibu Ocean Sham, $87 with code TODAY40 (usually $145), Pom Pom at Home

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Malibu Pewter Sham, $87 with code TODAY40 (usually $145), Pom Pom at Home

Manhattan Slate Shame, $87 with code TODAY40 (usually $145), Pom Pom at Home

Each sham is made from a wool acrylic blend with a pretty knit pattern.

The insert is sold separately.

Make sure to take advantage of our exclusive discount code, TODAY40, before the end of the day!