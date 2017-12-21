Deal of the Day: 30 percent off SolOrganics luxury bedding

share tweet pin email

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: December 21

SolOrganics is offering 30 percent off their cotton sheet sets and luxury duvet covers for TODAY readers only with the code TODAY30.

Premium Organic Cotton Sheet Sets, from $69 with code TODAY30 (normally $99), SolOrganics

Premium Organic Cotton Duvet Covers, from $69 with code TODAY30 (normally $99), SolOrganics

Premium Organic Cotton Sheets & Duvet Cover Bedding Bundle, $118 with code TODAY30 (normally $169), SolOrganics

SolOrganics sheets are both incredibly soft and reasonably priced. We love that when you purchase a set, part of the proceeds go back to organizations that make an impact in providing comfort to those in need. Plus, they offer free shipping — now that's a win, win.

The company uses only Fair Trade Certified organic and eco-friendly cotton. These sheets are affordable, but also feel luxurious. If your New Year's resolution is to get more sleep, or if it's just been a while since you bought new sheets for your bed, this deal is perfect for you. A good night's sleep is just a set of sheets away!

For more ways to improve your sleeping space, check out Amazon's favorite sleeping mask that's only $10 and our round up of the best places to buy bedding right now.