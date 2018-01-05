Deal of the Day: 28 percent off quick clean 'mats' from Tanzania

share tweet pin email

tribewest.com

Deal of the Day: January 5

Today only, Tribe West is offering 28 percent off three of their Arusha Shanga mats from Tanzania. These originally retail for $138 but you can get them for $99 right now.

Arusha Shanga Mat in Taupe, $99 with code TODAY28 (normally $138), Tribe West

Arusha Shanga Mat in Blue, $99 with code TODAY28 (normally $138), Tribe West

Arusha Shanga Mat in Cork, $99 with code TODAY28 (normally $138), Tribe West

These mats measure measure 6 feet by 4 feet and can easily be an area rug for a nursery, dining room or even under a coffee table. With a quick clean polyester top and rubber bottom, they are also ideal for use in your kitchen or in any outdoor space.

Go ahead and jazz up your backyard by putting this rug below some of your outdoor furniture, or 'baby-proof' your nursery floor by placing this rug below your changing station. We might just go ahead and order one for each room!

