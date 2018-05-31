Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: May 31

Looking to buy something that gives back? This deal — from a company created by moms of kids with autism that donate part of their proceeds to vocational programs — does just that.

Today, Beloved Bath is offering 25 percent off three different candles: Autism Love, Pink Grapefruit and Beach House. Usually one of these candles costs $18, but TODAY fans can get one for $14.

Autism Love Candle, $14 (usually $18), Beloved Bath

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Pink Grapefruit Candle, $14 (usually $18), Beloved Bath

Beach House Candle, $14 (usually $18), Beloved Bath

Each candle is hand poured in Maplewood, New Jersey. They are made from 100 percent natural soy with a lead and zinc-free cotton wick.

The Autism Love scent smells like candied citrus, berries, sandalwood and vanilla. The Pink Grapefruit candle smells of citrus with a hint of peach, pineapple, berries and green apple. And, the Beach House candle has a touch of citrus and woody violet.