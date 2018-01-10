Deal of the Day: 25 percent off Sol Aroma Candles with essential oils

share tweet pin email

Welcome to our daily series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: January 10

Today only, Sol Organics is offering 25 percent off their luxurious scented candles that normally retail for $25. The discounted price is $18.75 and comes with free shipping!

Sol Aroma Candles, $19 with code TODAY25 (normally $25), Sol Organics

There's nothing quite like a beautiful smelling candle to set the whole mood of a room. These candles from Sol Organics come in eight different aromas and are infused with essential oils to evoke feelings of tranquility, enlightenment and even energy. Plus, they burn for up to 60 hours!

Put one in the living room the next time you're entertaining or even in the bathroom for when you take a bath after a long day. These also make the perfect the hostess gift.