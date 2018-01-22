Deal of the Day: 25 percent off Snowe luxury beach towels

share tweet pin email

Welcome to our daily series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 25 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: January 22

Today only, Snowe is offering 25 percent off their luxury beach towels with the code DEALOFTHEDAY. These towels originally retail for $48.

Snowe Beach Towel, $36 with code DEALOFTHEDAY (normally $48), Snowe

Beach towels may not be at the top of your to-buy list in January, but with a deal like this it's time to reconsider!

Snowe offers luxury goods from silver ice buckets to uber-soft sheets and everything in between. Their towels are incredibly plush and absorbent, while still being lightweight. Not to mention, they're huge! Each towel is larger than the width of a twin bed. That means no struggling to lay down without getting your head in the sand and no dealing with tiny towels that only cover your midsection.

We also love the Breton-chic stripes that may just have you feeling like you just rolled out of a J.Crew catalog.