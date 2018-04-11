Deal of the Day: 25 percent off luxury beach towels crafted in Portugal

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: April 11

This deal is for those dreaming of beach vacations. Today, you can score a luxury beach towel from Snowe Towels for 25 percent off. Usually, one of these towels costs $48. But, TODAY readers can get one for $36 by using the code 'DEALOFTHEDAY.'

Snowe Beach Towel, $36 (usually $48), Snowe Home

Crafted in Portugal, the lightweight towels measure wider than a twin bed to provide ample room to spread out during a picnic or at the beach. They're made from long staple cotton, feature a vivid stripe pattern, and a hanging loop keeps these towels from dragging.

Snowe Home

Plus, if you're not satisfied after 90 days, you can return it.