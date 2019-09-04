Departing from the traditional U-shaped design of the bad travel pillows (as I like to call them), this one features a supportive bracket encased in a fleece material. This way, the "pillow" actually holds your head up. It's a unique design that works, according to most of the pillow's reviewers.

TODAY Editor Jordan Muto said it's been a game-changer in her own travel routine.

"As a frequent traveler who often takes overnight flights, traveling with a neck pillow is key. For me, it’s the difference between landing in my destination refreshed and ready for the day or overtired," she said. "However, I always feel that neck pillows get gross from the plane and then I’m stuck carrying around this bulky, dirty item for the entirety of my trip."

Muto liked that she doesn't have to worry about cleanliness with Trtl. The fleece cover can easily be tossed in the washing machine to scrub away plane germs.

She expanded on the other benefits of the Trtl, saying, "It’s small enough to fit easily into my tote bag without taking up too much room." And she also loved the innovative "shelf" design. "If you don’t have a window seat to prop your head against, it doesn’t matter. You can easily adjust it, so you’re comfortable in any seat on the plane."

In case it wasn't clear, I generally despise travel pillows. I usually fall asleep within minutes of sitting on a plane and then wake up with a sore neck — whether or not I have a pillow. But, I'm traveling across the Atlantic on a red-eye flight in two days, so I just might order the Trtl!

For more must-have travel accessories, check these out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!