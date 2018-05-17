Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Outdoor entertaining season is finally here!

We'll get more sunshine and warmer weather. Unfortunately, mosquitoes and other pesky insects will also suddenly invade our yards. While lighting citronella candles and oils may not be the most effective way to repel mosquitoes, it can certainly help. Plus, it's a stylish way to spruce up the outdoor space you may have neglected all winter.

Today only, you can shop several styles of Tiki Brand torches, citronella candles and fuels on Amazon at big discounts. Some items, like this pineapple-shaped torch, are over half off! With a Prime subscription, you'll also receive free two-day shipping. That means you can have your backyard or patio up and running just in time for a Memorial Day weekend barbecue. Hello, summer!

Tiki Brand 57-inch Luau Bamboo Torches, $15 (35 percent off), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

These classic Tiki Brand torches are a great way to light an evening gathering outdoors and to repel mosquitoes and other unwanted insects from crashing your party.

Tiki Brand Clean Burn Torch Fuel, $7 (25 percent off), Amazon

The brand's Clean Burn torch fuel is formulated to prevent creating too much smoke. It's also plant-based and petroleum-free!

Tiki 7-inch Clean Burn Fire Crate Resin Table Torch, $12 (34 percent off), Amazon

The deal also includes several attractive tabletop torches, including this Fire Crate Table Torch featuring handsome wood and metal accents, which require Clean Burn torch fuel. These little torches will remain lit for up to three hours before requiring a refill.

Tiki Triple-Wick Galvanized Citronella Candle Bucket, $10 (38 percent off), Amazon

If you worry about refilling torches with fuel or just need a quick fix to keep bugs away, go for this three-wick candle bucket, which you can sit atop your table among other candles to create a lovely display and set the mood before hosting outside.