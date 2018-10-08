Deal Alert: Succulents and other indoor plants are 25 percent off today

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We're not there yet, but winter is coming. The landscape outside our windows will change from green to gray, but it's not hard to cultivate a little life indoors home during the chillier months.

When I moved into a new apartment over a year ago, I meticulously arranged every book, pillow and piece of furniture, but something was missing. It wasn't until I invested in a few low-lift plants, like succulents and cacti, that it truly felt like home.

Some indoor plants can also serve as an air purifier. The snake plant, for example, converts CO2 to oxygen at night.

They're pretty, practical and on sale today on Amazon — so now could be the time to add some plant power to your home.

Succulents are the unofficial plant of the millennial generation for a reason. They require very little effort to maintain, but they're cute as can be. They only need to be watered every 10 days and they can fit on even the tiniest shelves.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, a potted palm is a great way to liven up any empty corners. This palm comes in a 10-inch pot, perfect for displaying in a position of prominence.

The snake plant is great for air purification and is among the easiest plants to care for. It only needs to be watered when the soil starts looking dry and it can grow in any kind of light. This four-pack is great for getting some greenery in every room of the house.

Another plant that doesn't require a green thumb, the cactus is a great low-maintenance option. They only need to be watered once every two to three weeks, but direct sunlight is important for these desert dwellers.

Nestled in a 6-inch ceramic pot, this Bromeliad is a great tabletop plant. The blooming crimson leaves offer an unexpected burst of color. If you're already thinking about the holidays, this could make an excellent (and seasonless) alternative to the poinsettia.

Happy planting!

