It's a new year and we're all trying our best to get our lives on track and start fresh. One thing that I'm sure we all want is a better night's sleep.

A cozy bed can make a huge difference when it comes to getting our beauty sleep. If your bed could use a refresh, now may be the time get some new bedding.

You're in luck because Amazon currently has a great deal on a microfiber reversible comforter. It's described by the manufacturer as ultra soft and hypoallergenic and it currently has over 2,100 reviews, with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.The cozy bedding is 20 percent off and it's available in twin, queen and king.

Amrapur Overseas Microfiber Quilted Reversible Comforter, $23 (usually $29), Amazon

This cozy throw also comes in lots of color options. Since these are reversible, many of them have a statement color on one side (such as coral blue or rust) and a more neutral color on the other side (like oatmeal or white).

At such a good price, this is a great time to grab new bedding for the whole family. There's nothing better than a comforter that will make you all feel warm and cozy throughout the night, and you can never have too many comfy blankets around the house!

