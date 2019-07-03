With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, customers cannot stop raving about how soundly they sleep with this blanket.

"The blankets works great for helping me fall asleep, relax, stay asleep comfortably," one reviewer wrote. "It takes a day or two to adjust to the added weight, but doesn't make it any hotter while sleeping."

Sleeping under a blanket this summer might not sound like the key to cooling down, but customers noted that this durable product "stayed very cool even on hot summer nights."

The weighted quilt is crafted with a breathable cotton fabric and the square design helps to evenly distribute the weight inside so that you can get a good night's sleep without the inconvenience of readjusting.

According to experts, adding a weighted blanket to your bed can also offer a sense of calm to your nighttime routine. “Many people like the feeling of pressure against their body and do find this pressure to be quite relaxing,” said Lynelle Schneeberg, a sleep psychologist who is also a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The blanket usually costs $74, but with Amazon's flash deal you save $15. It's also available in different sizes and prints, each at a different sale price, so you can catch the deal that is suitable for you.

For more sleep solutions, check out:

