Deal Alert: Casper mattresses are more than $100 off on Amazon right now

I've always been picky about my mattress — too soft and I'll toss and turn all night, but too hard and I'll wake up with back pain.

When I moved into a new apartment a few years ago, I knew that a mattress would be my biggest splurge. After shopping around for longer than I care to admit, I settled on the original Casper mattress.

Casper Sleep Essential Memory Foam Mattress, $480 (usually $600), Amazon

Four layers of foam make the mattress both firm and soft at the same time, so I'm able to get the support of a firmer mattress with the comfort of a softer top layer. And, the open foam cells disperse heat so I don't get too hot at night. I've had my mattress for almost three years now and it still looks and feels like the day I bought it.

Casper makes three lines of mattresses: The Essential, The Casper and The Wave. I have the Casper line, but all three of the company's mattresses have gotten rave reviews online.

Usually, Casper's Essential queen sized mattress costs $600 (still a steal compared to their other brands), but right now it's on sale for $480 on Amazon. That's the cheapest I've ever seen a Casper mattress.

To me, a Casper mattress is worth the investment. Plus, it comes with a risk-free 100 night trial, so you can buy it, sleep on it for more than three months and send it back for a full refund if you hate it.

Who knows when this beloved mattress brand will be under $500 again?

