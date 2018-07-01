Deal Alert: This Bissell carpet cleaner is more than 20 percent off

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chances are, you've got a messy kid, a potty training puppy or maybe a bad tendency of spilling red wine on the carpet. Sound familiar? Yep.

We've all been in a pickle where we need a heavy duty carpet cleaning tool. Cleaning carpet is never a pleasant experience, but at least it just got a bit cheaper.

Today, you can pick up this powerful Bissell spot cleaning vacuum for 21 percent off. That's right, nab this Bissell 3624 SpotClean Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner for just $103 and save yourself the headache of cleaning with an old rag or paying big bucks to get your carpet professionally cleaned.

Bissell 3624 SpotClean Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner, $103, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

It's tough on stains, comes with a flexible hose for those hard-to-reach spots and includes a stair tool, stain tool and an eight ounce bottle of cleanser.

If you don't need that much cleaning power, you can also find this Homasy handheld vacuum on sale today. It's 37 percent off and comes with three nozzle attachments for all sorts of household messes!