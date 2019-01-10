Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

Don't mind purchasing lightly used or refurbished products? The Amazon Warehouse is taking 20 percent off a range of best-selling items for a post-holiday sales event. Everything from robotic vacuums to blenders is discounted.

The Amazon Warehouse offers certified refurbished goods at lower prices, so you can truly get the best deals on major appliances and gadgets. Amazon claims that the product "works like new," and most items come with a 90-day warranty. So you have about three months to make sure that nothing goes wrong!

Whether there is something you didn't get over the holidays that you need or your New Year resolutions have you in the market for some new items, this sale likely has what you need. Make sure you purchase these before the sale ends (and before they're gone).

Here are our tops picks from the sale.

Refurbished Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $190 (retails for $380), Amazon

Robot vacuums are the best way to effortlessly clean your floors. This one can be connected to wifi and is compatible with Alexa voice command.

Refurbished Magic Bullet Blender, $30 (retails for $60), Amazon

The Magic Bullet is a portable, high-speed blender that is great for making healthy smoothies out of fresh fruit. It might help with those 2019 healthy eating goals.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9 Unlocked, $487, Amazon

For those in need of a new phone, this is an amazing price for Galaxy since an unlocked Galaxy S9 on Samsung's website costs $720. According to Amazon, this product is "professionally inspected and tested by an Amazon qualified supplier."

Instant Pot 6 Qt. 6-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $55 (retails for $79), Amazon

Instant Pots are an extremely useful kitchen appliance because they basically do it all. This one is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer and warmer all in one!