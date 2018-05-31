Deal Alert: Amazon's best-selling trash can is on sale for $15

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Some trash cans just stink. Literally and figuratively.

Luckily, the simplehuman 6 liter stainless steel compact trash can — the best-selling of its kind on Amazon, beloved by savvy shoppers — is on sale for $15. That's 40 percent off its usual price.

Simplehuman 6-Liter Stainless Steel Compact Bathroom Step Trash Can, $15 (usually $25), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

542 reviews; 4.1 stars on Amazon

The stainless finish doesn't attract greasy fingerprints, unlike most stainless home items (looking at you, refrigerator door handle). It's compact enough for tight spaces, like powder rooms or pantries. The removable inner bucket makes it a breeze to empty the trash, even if someone forgets to line it with a small trash bag. Plus, the foot pedal triggers the lid.

Amazon

The reviews are also solid. "The lid keeps our naughty dog from foraging through the bathroom trash and bringing us his favorite finds as gifts while we sit on the couch with guests," said one happy shopper. "Works nice as a diaper pail. My toddler loves it too, using her foot to open and close it," said another.

Shop this item on Amazon before it sells out!

It also comes in bronze and white (although not on sale!) if you'd like a different look!