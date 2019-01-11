Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

It's a new year and many of us are working on eating healthier, cooking more and maybe even meal prepping for the week. And one must-have item that many of us don't put a lot of thought into is having good storage containers for our food.

Having proper food storage containers is a major part of keeping leftovers as fresh as possible and preserving a nice home-cooked meal. Whether packing lunches or storing food in your fridge, it may be time to upgrade.

Right now, Wayfair is offering 24 percent off a set of nine Pyrex containers (18 pieces). They come in all different sizes, so you'll have everything you need to properly store a range of foods.

Pyrex Storage Plus 9 Container Food Storage Set, $32 (usually $42), Wayfair

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Also available at Amazon and Buy Buy Baby.

The set includes a 1-cup round container, 6-cup rectangular container and 7-cup round container, with two each of a 2-cup round container, 4-cup round container and 3-cup rectangular container. And there are lids included with every dish, and they're color-coded by size.

The set has over 600 reviews on Wayfair with an average of 4.8 stars! So obviously, people love them. They are safe for the dishwasher, microwave and oven. They are ideal for refrigerator and freezer storage or taking food on the go, according to the manufacturer.

So, if you are working on your meal prepping in the new year, or you just enjoy cooking in general, this is a deal that you don't want to miss!

Storage Plus 9 Container Food Storage Set, $32 (usually $42), Wayfair

Also available at Amazon and Buy Buy Baby.