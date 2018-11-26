Get the latest from TODAY
The in-store rush is behind us, but some of the best deals on everything from TVs to kitchen gadgets are just getting started on the internet.
Cyber Monday has long been seen as the kickoff to the online holiday shopping season, but this year the discounts started even before Black Friday and continue through "Cyber Week."
According to RetailMeNot, 87 percent of shoppers will be looking for deals when it comes to holiday shopping. If you're part of that 87 percent, you're in luck because we've rounded up all the Cyber Monday deals you need to know about.
Cyber Monday tech deals: laptops, TVs, tablets and more
Epic in-store brawls over discounted TVs is basically Black Friday's thing. If that's decidedly not your thing, today's your day.
This Cyber Monday, we've found deals on some of the hottest tech gadgets, laptops, and of course TVs that you can shop right from the comfort of your home.
- Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $150 (normally $300), Amazon
- Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad, $30 (normally $60), Amazon
- Sharp 32'' Class DH Smart LED TV, $150 (normally $230), Walmart
- Microsoft Surface Pro, $599 (normally $959), Best Buy
Amazon is having a huge sale on laptops today with up to 28 percent off models from Acer, Lenovo and Dell.
- Acer Swift 3 Laptop, $580 (normally $800), Amazon
- Dell XPS 9570 Gaming Laptop, $1,399 (normally $1,700), Amazon
- Ring Video Door Bell, $139, (normally $199), Amazon
- Canon Powershot HS Camera with 32GB Deluxe Accessory Kit, $249 (normally $429), Walmart
- TP-Link Mini WiFi Smart Plug, $35 (normally $45), Amazon
- Apple iPad 6th Generation, $250 (normally $329), Amazon
- Echo Dot, $24 (normally $50), Amazon
- Google Home Hub, $99 (normally $149), Walmart
- New deals all week long on Amazon
- Up to 50 percent off electronics and smart home products at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Cyber Week deals on hundreds of items at Best Buy
- Huge Cyber Monday savings on electronics at Walmart
- Free gift card with purchase on select Apple items
Cyber Monday Kitchen deals
Remember that big meal from Thursday? You know, the one with the turkey? If you found that your kitchen essentials could use an upgrade after the feast, today's the day to snag discounts on appliances like Instant Pot or an air fryer.
- Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $70 (normally $100), Amazon
- Philips Air Fryer, $100 (normally $250), Amazon
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $50 (normally $60), Walmart
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $15 (normally $30), Amazon
- Holly Berry 7-Piece Plaid Table Set, $28 (normally $37), Nordstrom
- Ninja Professional Blender, $45 (normally $89), Walmart
- American Journey Dog Buscuit Treats, $3 (Buy 1 Get 1 Free), Chewy
- Up to 50 percent off select pet toys and treats at Chewy
- Kitchen essentials like cutting boards, pans and more starting at $9 on Wayfair
- Up to 70 percent off small appliances at Wayfair
- Up to 70 percent off major appliances at Wayfair
- Savings on hundreds of kitchen must haves at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Up to 75 percent off kitchen goods at Sur La Table
Cyber Monday home deals: mattresses, vacuums, furniture and more
Whether you're looking for deals on big ticket items like furniture and mattresses or small appliances like humidifiers, Cyber Monday has plenty of sales on to outfit any home.
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with WiFi Connectivity, $249 (normally $375), Amazon
- 10'' Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $267 (normally $2,330), Wayfair
- VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier, $38 (normally $60), Amazon
- Therapedic Classic Comfort Pillow, 20 (normally $40), Bed Bath & Beyond
- Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum with Combination Tools, $100 (normally $170), Walmart
- Himalayan Glow Natural Crystal Lamp Twin Pack, $18 (normally $23), Walmart
- Eldon Solid Sheet Set, $25 (normally $60), Wayfair
- Serta Massage Recliner with Dual-Mote Massaging, $179 (normally $399), Walmart
- Up to 40 percent off furniture at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Up to 80 percent off area rugs at Wayfair
- Up to 70 percent off living room furniture at Wayfair
- Up to 70 percent off mattresses and mattress toppers at Wayfair
Cyber Monday clothing, shoe and jewelry deals
Clothing was at the top of Black Friday's shopping list, according to the National Retail Federation, but there's still time to get great bargains on everything from yoga pants to purses. Today's a great day to grab something for your favorite fashionista, at a fraction of the cost.
- Women's Halitech Hooded Puffer Jacket, $72 (normally $180), Kohl's
- Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $50 (normally $139), Macy's
- Tory Burch Gemini Link Coated Canvas Tote, $133 (normally $198), Nordstrom
- Sam Edelman Niomi Bootie, $60 (normally $150), Nordstrom
- Sterling Silver Heart with Paw Cutout Pendant Necklace, $13 (normally $19), Amazon
- Acorn Women's Faux Chinchilla Slipper, $31 (normally $45), Amazon
- Kate Spade Leather Satchel, $155 (normally $258), Nordstrom
- 50 percent off men's and women's jeans from Amazon Fashion
- 25 percent off purchases at Kohl's
- 25 percent off from Macy's
- 50 percent off women's boots and booties at Saks Fifth Avenue
- 40 percent off everything at Rachel Roy
- 50 percent off entire purchase online at Old Navy
- 50 percent off sitewide at Kipling
- 25 percent off everything at ASOS
- Up to 60 percent off fashion and shoes at Nordstrom
- Up to 25 percent off top brands at Zappos
- 50 percent off sale items and 20 percent off regular price items at ALDO
- 30 percent off everything at Anthropologie
- Up to 75 percent off everything at New York & Company
- 40 percent off everything at Chico's
Cyber Monday beauty deals: skin care, hair products, makeup and more
Cyber Monday's a great time to stock up on hair and skin care essentials you use every day, like this Remington blow dryer for just $17.
- Glow Beauty Boosting Pillowcase And Eye Mask Deluxe Set, $48 (normally $95), Nordstrom
- Best of Kiehl's Set, $39 (normally $66), Nordstrom
- Remington Hair Dryer, $17 (normally $21), Amazon
- Bio Oinic On the Go Mini Set, $44 (normally $65), Nordstrom
- 30 percent off sitewide using code MONDAY at Dermstore
- Up to 60 percent off select beauty items at Nordstrom
- 50 percent off select items each day this week at Sephora
- 25 percent off all Mario Badescu products at Ulta
- 40 percent off of The Body Shop at Ulta
- 40 percent off Ulta Beauty Holiday Collections at Ulta
Noteworthy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
When we think Cyber Monday, we immediately think Amazon. The online retailer is flooded with deals today, and these are six that can't be beat. For a full list of discounts, check out our piece on the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.
- Echo Look, $50 (normally $200), Amazon
- Philips Sonicare Essence, $20 (normally $50), Amazon
- 23andME DNA Test, $129 (normally $199), Amazon
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (normally $40), Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $71 (normally $100), Amazon
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Oven, $13 (normally $27), Amazon
Noteworthy Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart may be the top dog when it comes to Black Friday, but they also have plenty of online deals to shop for Cyber Monday. We found sales on luggage sets, Hatchimals and more.
- DocMcStuffins Hospital Care Cart, $20 (normally $50), Walmart
- Coleman Highline 4-Person Dome Tent, $35 (normally $50), Walmart
- Hatchimals HatchiBabies, $40 (normally $55), Walmart
- Hoverboard Scooter, $127 (normally $299), Walmart
- iFLY Hard-sided Fibertech 3-Piece Luggage Set, $149 (normally $170), Walmart
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, $49 (normally $60), Walmart
