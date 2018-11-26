Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By TODAY

The in-store rush is behind us, but some of the best deals on everything from TVs to kitchen gadgets are just getting started on the internet.

Cyber Monday has long been seen as the kickoff to the online holiday shopping season, but this year the discounts started even before Black Friday and continue through "Cyber Week."

According to RetailMeNot, 87 percent of shoppers will be looking for deals when it comes to holiday shopping. If you're part of that 87 percent, you're in luck because we've rounded up all the Cyber Monday deals you need to know about.

Cyber Monday tech deals: laptops, TVs, tablets and more

Epic in-store brawls over discounted TVs is basically Black Friday's thing. If that's decidedly not your thing, today's your day.

This Cyber Monday, we've found deals on some of the hottest tech gadgets, laptops, and of course TVs that you can shop right from the comfort of your home.

Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $150 (normally $300), Amazon

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad, $30 (normally $60), Amazon

Sharp 32'' Class DH Smart LED TV, $150 (normally $230), Walmart

Microsoft Surface Pro, $599 (normally $959), Best Buy

Amazon is having a huge sale on laptops today with up to 28 percent off models from Acer, Lenovo and Dell.

Acer Swift 3 Laptop, $580 (normally $800), Amazon

Dell XPS 9570 Gaming Laptop, $1,399 (normally $1,700), Amazon

Ring Video Door Bell, $139, (normally $199), Amazon

Canon Powershot HS Camera with 32GB Deluxe Accessory Kit, $249 (normally $429), Walmart

TP-Link Mini WiFi Smart Plug, $35 (normally $45), Amazon

Apple iPad 6th Generation, $250 (normally $329), Amazon

Echo Dot, $24 (normally $50), Amazon

Google Home Hub, $99 (normally $149), Walmart

New deals all week long on Amazon

Up to 50 percent off electronics and smart home products at Bed Bath & Beyond

Cyber Week deals on hundreds of items at Best Buy

Huge Cyber Monday savings on electronics at Walmart

Free gift card with purchase on select Apple items

Cyber Monday Kitchen deals

Remember that big meal from Thursday? You know, the one with the turkey? If you found that your kitchen essentials could use an upgrade after the feast, today's the day to snag discounts on appliances like Instant Pot or an air fryer.

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $70 (normally $100), Amazon

Philips Air Fryer, $100 (normally $250), Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $50 (normally $60), Walmart

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $15 (normally $30), Amazon

Holly Berry 7-Piece Plaid Table Set, $28 (normally $37), Nordstrom

Ninja Professional Blender, $45 (normally $89), Walmart

American Journey Dog Buscuit Treats, $3 (Buy 1 Get 1 Free), Chewy

Up to 50 percent off select pet toys and treats at Chewy

Kitchen essentials like cutting boards, pans and more starting at $9 on Wayfair

Up to 70 percent off small appliances at Wayfair

Up to 70 percent off major appliances at Wayfair

Savings on hundreds of kitchen must haves at Bed Bath & Beyond

Up to 75 percent off kitchen goods at Sur La Table

Cyber Monday home deals: mattresses, vacuums, furniture and more

Whether you're looking for deals on big ticket items like furniture and mattresses or small appliances like humidifiers, Cyber Monday has plenty of sales on to outfit any home.

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with WiFi Connectivity, $249 (normally $375), Amazon

10'' Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $267 (normally $2,330), Wayfair

VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier, $38 (normally $60), Amazon

Therapedic Classic Comfort Pillow, 20 (normally $40), Bed Bath & Beyond

Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum with Combination Tools, $100 (normally $170), Walmart

Himalayan Glow Natural Crystal Lamp Twin Pack, $18 (normally $23), Walmart

Eldon Solid Sheet Set, $25 (normally $60), Wayfair

Serta Massage Recliner with Dual-Mote Massaging, $179 (normally $399), Walmart

Up to 40 percent off furniture at Bed Bath & Beyond

Up to 80 percent off area rugs at Wayfair

Up to 70 percent off living room furniture at Wayfair

Up to 70 percent off mattresses and mattress toppers at Wayfair

Cyber Monday clothing, shoe and jewelry deals

Clothing was at the top of Black Friday's shopping list, according to the National Retail Federation, but there's still time to get great bargains on everything from yoga pants to purses. Today's a great day to grab something for your favorite fashionista, at a fraction of the cost.

Women's Halitech Hooded Puffer Jacket, $72 (normally $180), Kohl's

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $50 (normally $139), Macy's

Tory Burch Gemini Link Coated Canvas Tote, $133 (normally $198), Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Niomi Bootie, $60 (normally $150), Nordstrom

Sterling Silver Heart with Paw Cutout Pendant Necklace, $13 (normally $19), Amazon

Acorn Women's Faux Chinchilla Slipper, $31 (normally $45), Amazon

Kate Spade Leather Satchel, $155 (normally $258), Nordstrom

Cyber Monday beauty deals: skin care, hair products, makeup and more

Cyber Monday's a great time to stock up on hair and skin care essentials you use every day, like this Remington blow dryer for just $17.

Glow Beauty Boosting Pillowcase And Eye Mask Deluxe Set, $48 (normally $95), Nordstrom

Best of Kiehl's Set, $39 (normally $66), Nordstrom

Remington Hair Dryer, $17 (normally $21), Amazon

Bio Oinic On the Go Mini Set, $44 (normally $65), Nordstrom

30 percent off sitewide using code MONDAY at Dermstore

Up to 60 percent off select beauty items at Nordstrom

50 percent off select items each day this week at Sephora

25 percent off all Mario Badescu products at Ulta

40 percent off of The Body Shop at Ulta

40 percent off Ulta Beauty Holiday Collections at Ulta

Noteworthy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

When we think Cyber Monday, we immediately think Amazon. The online retailer is flooded with deals today, and these are six that can't be beat. For a full list of discounts, check out our piece on the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Echo Look, $50 (normally $200), Amazon

Philips Sonicare Essence, $20 (normally $50), Amazon

23andME DNA Test, $129 (normally $199), Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (normally $40), Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $71 (normally $100), Amazon

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Oven, $13 (normally $27), Amazon

Noteworthy Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

Walmart may be the top dog when it comes to Black Friday, but they also have plenty of online deals to shop for Cyber Monday. We found sales on luggage sets, Hatchimals and more.

DocMcStuffins Hospital Care Cart, $20 (normally $50), Walmart

Coleman Highline 4-Person Dome Tent, $35 (normally $50), Walmart

Hatchimals HatchiBabies, $40 (normally $55), Walmart

Hoverboard Scooter, $127 (normally $299), Walmart

iFLY Hard-sided Fibertech 3-Piece Luggage Set, $149 (normally $170), Walmart

Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, $49 (normally $60), Walmart

Looking for more deals? Check out our Black Friday/Cyber Monday guide for everything you need to know, including:

