Reese Witherspoon has a line at Crate and Barrel — and it's simply adorable!

As an actress, producer, mom and founder of Southern-inspired lifestyle brand Draper James, Reese Witherspoon does it all — with a smile and style, no less.

So, we weren’t surprised when, Crate and Barrel announced a partnership with Witherspoon on Tuesday — as its first-ever celebrity ambassador — a move that will expand her Draper James empire and undoubtedly solidify her status as a full-fledged lifestyle maven.

“We are honored to work with Reese Witherspoon, who expresses so many of the best qualities of our brand — style, warmth and optimism,” said Steve Woodward, president of Crate and Barrel, in a news release. “She has shown the world she has an eye for design, and we’re thrilled for her to showcase that as an ambassador for the company.”

As a part of the collaboration, which kicks off with the home goods retailer’s new holiday campaign, Crate and Barrel will spotlight gifts from Draper James, both in stores and online. Even more exciting news, co-designed collections are slated for Spring and Summer 2018 and beyond!

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Scroll on for giftable goodies, from Draper James, you can stock up on right now.

1. Draper James Dog Appetizer Plates - Set of 4, $65, Crate and Barrel

2. Draper James Small Dog Tray, $28, Crate and Barrel

3. Draper James Dog Mugs - Set of 2, $45, Crate and Barrel

4. Draper James Dog Drink Coasters - Set of 4, $35, Crate and Barrel

