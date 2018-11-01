Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging anyone who owns a Lane or Virginia Maid cedar chest to replace or remove the latch and lock because of the danger it poses to children.

The cedar chests have been recalled because they pose a suffocation hazard for children due to the fact that their lids automatically lock when they are closed.

The locks and latches on Lane cedar chests (above) are being recalled due to a potential suffocation hazard for children. CPSC

Fourteen children have suffocated between 1977-2015 after being locked inside the chests, according to the CPSC.

The Lane Company recalled 12 million cedar chests in 1996, but the CPSC is concerned there are still millions of the chests that were not fixed and remain in consumers' homes.

The Lane brand is now owned by United Furniture Industries, which is distributing a free replacement latch and lock to consumers who have cedar chests that are subject to the recall.

Consumers who have not installed a replacement latch are urged to contact UFI at 877-251-5010, or send an email to LaneRepair@ufifurniture.com or order the free replacement latch on the Lane website.

The latches from any Lane and Virginia Maid cedar chests manufactured between 1912 and 1987 should be removed immediately for safety reasons.