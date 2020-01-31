This colorful, cartoon-worthy house is made out of 2 million Legos

It’s part of an installation to showcase the toy company’s new product called Lego Dots, which are similar to regular Legos except for their circular shapes.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

For the project, Lego collaborated with artist Camille Walala to create a five-room house made of eight shipping containers. Everything inside — including the walls, floors and decor — is covered in the toy tiles.

“There are rooms you would expect from any house, like a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, as well as a disco room,” Walala told TODAY Home, adding that the entire process of planning and building took about four months.

“It was a big team effort to pull it off,” she said. “There were architects, engineers, multiple designers, Lego fans and even a Lego master builder.”