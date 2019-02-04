Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Dec. 19, 2016, 8:51 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 4, 2019, 3:29 PM GMT

Is there a mountain of shoes in your closet? Do you wear a hard hat every time you take something off that upper shelf in your closet? Time to organize, my friend, and who better to tell us how to do it is organizing expert Donna Smallin Kuper, author of Clear the Clutter, Find Happiness. Today she shares some of her favorite organizational tools for keeping bathroom, bedroom and linen closets orderly and neat.

Bins, Boxes and Baskets

Bins are one of the quickest ways to achieve order, says Kuper. Just remember to use the same style bin/box/basket for an organized, pulled-together look, group like things in each container and label the container clearly.

1. Woffit Linen Closet Storage Organizers (Set of 3), $27, Amazon

These are especially great for towels and linens.

2. mDesign Soft Fabric Stackable Closet Storage Organizer Box (Pack of 6), $43, Amazon

These work well with bulky sweaters or off season clothes since the clear plastic on the front makes it easy to see what's inside without having to open then up.

3. Skubbare basket, $8, Ikea

The attractive basket by IKEA has a fold-down top that you can adjust to fit the contents and is even machine washable.

4. Sorbus Storage Box Woven Basket Bin Container (Set of 9), $35, Amazon

These woven baskets, which are available in five colors, come in a set of nine sizes for a uniform look throughout a closet.

Laundry Essentials

The right container can make doing laundry so much easier.

1. United Solutions Hands Free Laundry Tote Basket, $20, Amazon

Kuper uses the United laundry basket with adjustable shoulder strap as a hamper in a closet. “It makes it easy to carry laundry down stairs or to the laundromat," she says.

2. Industrial Mesh Hamper, $50, The Container Store

This large hamper is made of lightweight metal with reviewers writing "the best hamper I have ever purchased" and "I don't think I will ever have to buy hampers again."

3. AmazonBasics 3-Bag Laundry Sorter, $34, Amazon

It measures 18” wide, 31" long and 33” high and the easy-rolling large wheels mean no more carrying heavy laundry baskets.

Hangers and Hanger Add-Ons

There’s more than one way to use a hanger.

1. House Day Pack Metal Wonder Magic Hangers (Set of 6), $13, Amazon

This hanger triples closet storage space by allowing you to hang up to five articles of clothing wrinkle-free on a single hanger.

2. Yvonne Stainless Steel 5-In-1 Multifunctional Pants Rack, $7, Amazon

Save up to 70% of space in your closet with a sturdy hanging unit. The five metal anti-slip bars make it ideal for hanging pants.

3. Whitmor 4 Tier Swing Arm Hanger, $12, Amazon

This hanger can hang five pairs of pants in the space of one hanger.

4. AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers (Pack of 50), $22 (Normally $25), Amazon

These hangers will make your closet look much more uniform and put together. Not to mention, their slim design allows more of them to fit in a contained space.

Hanging Storage

Turn hanging space into storage space with these ingenious inventions.

1. Whitmor 4 Section Fabric Closet Organizer, $23, Amazon

You gotta love this organizer! With four shelves to store clothing and a clothing bar for extra hanging space, it serves double-duty.

2. InterDesign Chevron Fabric 2 Drawer Hanging Closet Storage Organizer, $15 (Normally $17), Walmart

This features 2 pull-out drawers that fit underneath existing wire shelving. Plus, it's large enough for shirts and pants or multiples of socks or underwear.

3. Whitmor 5 Section Closet Organizer, $7, Amazon

Five open shelves allow easy access to folded clothes. The entire unit simply hooks onto the clothing rod for easy relocation if necessary.

4. Rustic Modern Hanging Closet Bin With Chalkboard Label, $15 (Normally $24), Walmart

A Kuper pick, these closet bins attach to a door, rod or hanger to expand storage.

5. Pluring Hanging Storage, $4, IKEA

This is ideal for lightweight items and includes a middle storage area in addition to the storage pockets on the sides.

6. Aotuno Double-Sided Hanging Gift Wrap Organizer, $19, Amazon

Another Kuper fave, this holds all wrapping materials from bows to tape to gift wrap.

7. Delta Children Nursery Storage 48 Piece Set, $34 (Normally $40), Amazon

This hanging storage for baby or toddler items is a fast, easy way to organize baby’s clothing.

Hooks

For a quick and easy place to hang your hat, and more, try a hook.

1. 6-Hook Wall Mounted Natural Wood Coat Rack, $40 (Set of 2), Amazon

The solid wood, 6-hook hanger mounts on a wall and provides practical space for clothes, bags and shoes.

2. AmazonBasics Wall-Mounted Coat Rack, $15 (Normally $20), Amazon

These wall mounted hooks are great for corralling bags and jackets.

3. Command Forever Classic Large Metal Hook, $6 (Normally $18), Amazon

This Command hook is attractive, sturdy, easy to apply and does not damage walls. It can hold up to five pounds .

Jewelry Organizers

Keeping rings, necklaces and earrings all in one place actually saves closet space.

1. Akro-Mils 64 Drawer Plastic Parts Storage, $34 (Normally $42), Amazon

Each drawer is sizable and you can double the number of items in each drawer by using drawer dividers.

2. Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer, $11, Amazon

This 80-pocket hanging jewelry organizer keeps items in full view.

Over-the-door Options

Clear closet shelves by making the most of this wasted space.

1. Salt Over-the-Door Deluxe Household Organizer Pantry Rack, $50, Amazon

This six-shelf over-the-door pantry organizer also works great on a full-size closet door.

2. Lynk Over Door Accessory Holder, $10 (Normally $17), Amazon

This organizer has nine hooks to hold scarves, belts, hats, jewelry and more.

Shelf Dividers

Use dividers to increase storage space on shelves, give closets an organized appearance, and keep folded items in a neat stack.

1. Clear Shelf Divider, $11, The Container Store

This clear shelf divider keeps folded items in a neat stack on the shelf while providing a convenient valet knob for hanging tomorrow’s outfit.

2. Lynk Tall Shelf Dividers, $10, Amazon

This tall shelf divider slides onto solid shelf and keeps larger items organized.

3. Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers, $27, Amazon

These are made of durable, non-woven polymer fabric and epoxy coated steel and simply slide over any solid shelf locking rigid and securely in place.

Shelf Organizers

These shelf additions make it easy to keep organized. These are viable options when you're looking to double your space.

1. Honey-Can-Do Adjustable Coated Steel Wire Shelf, $16, Amazon

Double the amount of shelving in the closet using these metal shelves.

2. Oxo Good Grips Lazy Susan Turntable, $17, Amazon

This is great for hard to reach places.

3. Whitmor White Wire Under Shelf Basket, $9, Amazon

This can create more storage in any closet.

Shoes

Here are several ways to tame the shoe clutter.

1. 8-Pair Shoe and Purse Organizer, $40, The Container Store

Easily separate pairs of shoes with this eight pair shoe cubby.

2. Whitmor Over The Door Shoe Rack, $26, Amazon

Each bar can be flipped up to create more space for the row below, accommodating all sizes of shoes, even tall heels, high top tennis shoes or boots.

3. Whitmor Over The Door Shoe Shelves, $23, Amazon

This organizer neatly stores 13 pairs of shoes in large, see-through vinyl compartments.

Miscelaneous

1. AmazonBasics Tension Curtain Rod, $16-$24, Amazon

Use three tension rods and position the first rod an inch or so from the back of the closet wall and about a foot above the current shelf. Place the second rod 6” in front of the first and the third rod 6” in front of second. On the tension-rod shelf you just created, place baskets, bins or boxes of lightweight items such as gloves, scarves or seasonal decorations. Keep in mind that the larger the rod, the more weight it will hold.

2. Billy Bookcase, $59, Ikea

Hack IKEA’s Billy shelf for a custom-closet look. Use ready-made shelving in bedroom closets for instant storage with designer appeal.

3. Spacesaver Premium Large Vacuum Storage Bags (Pack of 5), $26, Amazon

Vacuum-sealed items take up less space in the closet and this set is perfect to get you started.