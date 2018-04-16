Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

The "Fixer Upper" withdrawal is real, but here's some news that may help.

Clint Harp, Joanna Gaines’ go-to carpenter, will star in his own TV show along with his wife, Kelly Harp. The pair just announced that their new show, “Wood Work,” will premiere on May 9 on the DIY Network.

“Guys, it’s happening,” Harp said in an Instagram video with his wife. “I’m telling you, I cannot wait.”

“Wood Work” will follow the couple as they make wooden furniture and home accessories at their Harp Design Co. shop in Waco, Texas.

“What is 'Wood Work'? It’s me, it’s my wife, it’s our team building furniture and taking it into people’s spaces and designing those spaces around the furniture,” Harp said on Instagram.

The Harps and their team make all kinds of furniture, but they specialize in gorgeous tables, often crafted from a patchwork of wood types reclaimed from fallen trees, scrap piles and old buildings.

They also create home decor items like handmade wooden candlesticks and clocks.

The first episode, “So Many Tables, So Little Time,” will follow the husband-and-wife team as they work on two big table orders on tight deadlines.

Clint was a regular on “Fixer Upper,” so maybe a cameo from Chip and Joanna is in the cards? We can only hope!

“Wood Work” premieres on the DIY Network on Wednesday, May 9 at 10 p.m. EST/ 9 p.m. CST.