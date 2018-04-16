Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Clint and Kelly Harp's new show looks delightful — here's how to watch

Clint and Kelly Harp announced the release date of their new show on the DIY Network, "Wood Work."

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Fans of "Fixer Upper" will recognize Clint Harp of Harp Design Co. and his woodworking abilities.clintharpofficial/Instagram

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

The "Fixer Upper" withdrawal is real, but here's some news that may help.

Clint Harp, Joanna Gaines’ go-to carpenter, will star in his own TV show along with his wife, Kelly Harp. The pair just announced that their new show, “Wood Work,” will premiere on May 9 on the DIY Network.

“Guys, it’s happening,” Harp said in an Instagram video with his wife. “I’m telling you, I cannot wait.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhcPEOBh3xV

“Wood Work” will follow the couple as they make wooden furniture and home accessories at their Harp Design Co. shop in Waco, Texas.

“What is 'Wood Work'? It’s me, it’s my wife, it’s our team building furniture and taking it into people’s spaces and designing those spaces around the furniture,” Harp said on Instagram.

The Harps and their team make all kinds of furniture, but they specialize in gorgeous tables, often crafted from a patchwork of wood types reclaimed from fallen trees, scrap piles and old buildings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQde08ah2t1

They also create home decor items like handmade wooden candlesticks and clocks.

The first episode, “So Many Tables, So Little Time,” will follow the husband-and-wife team as they work on two big table orders on tight deadlines.

Clint was a regular on “Fixer Upper,” so maybe a cameo from Chip and Joanna is in the cards? We can only hope!

https://www.instagram.com/p/_Xhokgp_bi/

“Wood Work” premieres on the DIY Network on Wednesday, May 9 at 10 p.m. EST/ 9 p.m. CST.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss what's to come after 'Fixer Upper' ends

05:05

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.