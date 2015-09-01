Fortunately, TODAY Home tested a cleaning hack that stops those spots from showing up in the first place — and all it takes is one simply step.

Here's how wax paper will save you from water spots. Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

After wiping down your chrome faucet, rub some wax paper over it as a final step. The unnoticeable residue the wax paper leaves behind will prevent water spots and finger prints from showing up.

So you can spend less time wiping the faucet down and more time doing something more exciting (aka anything else).

This article was originally published on Sept. 9, 2015.