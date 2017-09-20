Cindy Crawford's new house redefines the term 'model home' — see inside!

share tweet pin email

Well, this certainly gives new meaning to the term "model home." Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, just purchased a luxe five-bedroom, six-bath home in the Trousdale neighborhood of Beverly Hills, California.

Newspix/Getty Images Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have purchased a new home in Beverly Hills, California.

Previously owned by OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, the 5,386-square-foot property sold for $11.625 million — about $1 million under the asking price.

Trulia

The home, which was built in 1959, sits behind private gates and features a sprawling motor court and three-car garage.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Celine Dion's oceanfront estate and other hideaways of the super rich Play Video - 5:26 See Celine Dion's oceanfront estate and other hideaways of the super rich Play Video - 5:26

Inside, the open floor plan accentuates a bright and airy space, perfect for entertaining. There are also retractable walls that open up to give the place that indoor/outdoor feel.

Trulia

Light wood floors and white walls give the house a modern vibe throughout. The living area features a cozy fireplace and plenty of space to spread out.

Trulia

In the kitchen, you’ll find a large marble island, stainless steel appliances and clean white cabinets. Crawford, 51, who often posts tantalizing pictures of food and juice on Instagram, will certainly get some use out of the space.

Trulia

The master bedroom features an elegant bathroom complete with a marble vanity and spa-like shower.

Trulia

Trulia

It’s also got a gorgeous view of the backyard, which has lush and tropical landscaping amid the outdoor dining pavilion and sparkling swimming pool — a perfect spot for a photo shoot, perhaps.

Trulia

See more pictures of this fabulous property at Trulia.